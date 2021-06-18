Two charged in murder of ex-football player shot dead during protests following killing of George Floyd

Two people in Indianapolis have been arrested and charged over the killing of a man during Black Lives Matter protest last summer, according to authorities.

Alijah Jones, 24 and Nakeyah Shields, 20, were arrested over the killing of Indiana University alumni Chris Beaty; they face one count of murder, five counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted arm robbery. They join Marcus Anderson, who was indicted in December for Beaty’s death, bringing the total charged to three.

Beaty, 38, was shot dead in May 2020. After his football career ended, he worked in the nightclub industry, gaining the nickname “Mr Indianapolis”.

"I don’t think there’s any question that we would not be in a position to file this case without cooperation from the community,” Marlon County Prosecutor Ryan Mears told the Indy Star.

He continued, "One of the things that really stands out to me is not only Chris but his family and the example that they’ve set for all of us just in terms of the dignity and grace that they’ve carried themselves with as they’ve gone through a really tragic time."

Mr Beaty’s alma mater, Indiana University, tweeted a tribute to him following his death, writing “We are saddened by the tragic loss of Chris Beaty.”

Beaty was shot dead while he was out in an alley near his home after a robbery had taken place nearby, according to police.

According to Mr Mears, he was patrolling the neighbourhood, and checking on local residents. In December, he had described Beaty as a “caretaker”. This came after law enforcement discovered text messages sent by him that read, “I’m bout to walk around my block now to make sure my building is good.”

According to Indy Star reports at the time, he was watching over the nightly racial justice protests in the city following the police killing of George Floyd.

Mr Beaty’s trip outside was caught on video footage. It showed him walking from his apartment building on North Delaware Street at 11.36pm. He made his way to North Talbot Street.

According to statements from victims, two different parties were being robbed simultaneously in one alley. They said gunfire went off but did not claim to see MrBeaty. Records state he was shot at 11.39pm. The coroner concluded he had been hit with four bullets.