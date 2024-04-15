The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The distraught parents of Christian Glass left the courtroom on Monday moments before prosecutors played graphic bodycam footage from the sheriff’s deputy charged with murdering their son.

Glass, 22, was killed on 10 June, 2022, two hours after calling 911, when his car became stuck off a rural dirt road late at night near the tiny mining town of Silver Plume, about 47 miles west of Denver, Colorado.

Colorado sheriff’s deputy Andrew Buen has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and first-degree official misconduct in connection with Glass’s killing.

Buen was the first officer to arrive on scene with his partner. Five officers from five different law enforcement agencies arrived later.

On Monday morning, Sally and Simon Glass exited the courtroom before the jury of 13 women and two men were shown Buen’s bodycam footage from the night. One juror subtly shook her head and stared open-mouthed as the footage played.

Christian Glass, 22, was killed on 10 June, 2022 after calling 911 for help when his car became stuck on a rural road ( The Glass Family )

The jury were shown the entirety of the footage with prosecutors ending the tape after Glass’s body was pulled from the driver’s seat of his car.

On the footage, soon after Buen and his partner arrived, Glass asks whether they are going to shoot him. He also requests they tow his vehicle to the police station and appears scared to leave the car.

Instead, Buen demands repeatedly that Glass leaves the car.

The situation escalates as officers use tasers, bean bag rounds and shout orders to get Glass out of the car. As windows are broken and Glass thrashes, he grabs a small knife and begins gesturing towards an officer from inside the vehicle. Shots can be heard on the bodycam footage.

Glass was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bodycam also included a muted “private” phone call between Sgt. Buen and Sgt Kyle Gould, who was supervising remotely, and gave the order to breach the vehicle.

Body camera footage worn by Colorado officers show law enforcement’s interaction with Christian Glass, 22, during which his family believes he was suffering a mental health episode ( Glass family lawyers/video screengrab )

Gould pleaded guilty last year to lesser charges and has been stripped of his peace officer certification. The five other officers on scene have been charged with duty to intervene - essentially failure to stop the escalation of events.

Buen, a former Clear Creek County deputy, appeared in court on Monday, clean-shaven and wearing a suit. He wore thick-rimmed glasses as he alternately watched the bodycam footage, took notes and sipped water,

The video was played during the second day of the trial. During opening arguments on Friday, prosecutors told jurors that Buen had seemed intent from the outset upon getting Christian out of the vehicle, acting in an “aggressive, excessive and criminal manner” despite verbally acknowledging there had been a car crash and there was likely an ongoing mental crisis.

Buen’s defence lawyers questioned Glass’s sobriety and argued that the responding officers had to consider public safety.

Christian Glass smiles with his parents, Sally and Simon Glass, from England and New Zealand, respectively ( The Glass Family )

Friday’s opening arguments were followed by testimony from 911 operator Paige Kincaid, and the 911 call that Glass had made. Colorado Bureau of Investigations Agent Derek Graham, who interviewed Buen in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, took the stand on Monday.

Other witnesses expected to testify include Christian Glass’s mother, and a use of force expert who testified in the George Floyd case.

The trial continues.