Georgia judge arrested during foul-mouthed 3am tussle with cops

A Georgia judge was arrested after hurling insults at a police officer during a late-night tussle with law enforcement outside a nightclub.

Douglas County probate Judge Christina Peterson was accused of “forcibly” pushing an officer during the incident and was charged with simple battery against a police officer and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Body-worn camera footage released by the City of Atlanta Police Department showed various moments throughout the night including the initial commotion at around 3am outside the Red Martini Restaurant and Lounge.

The footage shows a separate woman being escorted from the venue, with Peterson stepping in. She is taken to the floor by the officer and handcuffed. An officer is heard on the footage claiming several times that he was “punched.”

"On June 20th, 2024, at approximately 3:18am, an Atlanta Police officer working an approved extra job… overheard a commotion nearby and went to investigate. During this time, he noticed security at the location escorting a female out of the venue,” a police statement read.

Christina Peterson was placed into a police car following the incident outside the Red Martini Restaurant and Lounge, and was seen hurling insults at the arresting officer and refusing to cooperate ( City of Atlanta Police Department )

“While assisting security and attempting to de-escalate the situation, an unidentified female, later identified as 38-year-old Christina Peterson rushed toward the commotion and immediately started screaming at the security guard and the officer.

“Ms Peterson then forcibly pushed the officer in the chest and kept swiping his hands away as he attempted to assist the female being escorted out. Ms Peterson pushed the officer in the chest again and that is when she was subsequently placed into custody.”

The APD also said that Peterson had refused to cooperate when asked about her identity, and footage showed her in the back of a squad car. At one point she says “f*** you” to the arresting officer.

Part of the tussle between an Atlanta Police Department officer and Peterson was caught on bodycam footage ( City of Atlanta Police Department )

Peterson’s alleged refusal to cooperate caused a delay in her being taken to jail, APD said. she was eventually taken into custody without further incident. She was then released on a $5,000 bond and ordered not to contact law enforcement and to stay away from the Red Martini.

However, a lawyer for the local judge said there were “inconsistencies” in the police statements and believes that the charges will ultimately be dismissed.

In the body camera footage, the arresting officer is heard to say he was "punched" several times, though the APD statement says he was pushed twice.

Peterson was later released by the Atlanta Police Department on a $5,000 bond ( City of Atlanta Police Department )

"We know the information that was provided to the judge is being changed or updated," Peterson’s attorney, Marvin Arrington, said.

Arrington said cellphone video proves that his client never assaulted an officer. "There’s no punching or hitting of any officers," he added.

Arrington said his client is a good Samaritan who was trying to break up a dispute where a man attacked a woman. He said he has reason to believe the commotion happened while the crowd was waiting in line by a food truck.