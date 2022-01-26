A former Miss America contestant lost her husband when she was shot dead on Saturday, reportedly in front of their two year old son.

Christine Kozlowski Hand, 33, confirmed on Sunday that her spouse Thomas Hand Jr, 37, had been killed the previous night in Montgomery, Alabama, where the couple lives.

She included a link to a local news story saying that Mr Hand had been shot in the presence of a child, appearing to confirm reports that her son Roman had witnessed the killing.

Ms Kozlowski Hand was crowned Miss Mississippi in 2008 and competed in the Miss America beauty pageant the following year at the age of 19, winning a $1,000 scholarship.

In a Facebook post on Sunday evening, she said: "Thank you for all of the thoughts and prayers during this time of the passing of my husband Tommy Hand.

"I feel the love and support from everyone and just wanted to let everyone know that indeed Tommy was shot and killed last night on Texas Street in Montgomery, Alabama.

"I appreciate and welcome all of the messages, I’m just overwhelmed with all the questions and retelling of the details of what happened. I will at later date release more information to explain everything to everyone."

According to WSFA 12, a TV news station in Montgomery, authorities have arrested 17-year-old Jeremiah Walker and charged him with murder, aggravated by it being in the presence of a child under 14.

Just two days earlier, the beauty queen and her husband had celebrated their sixth anniversary and announced that a second child was on the way.