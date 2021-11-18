Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola is currently in critical condition after being dumped outside a California hospital on Sunday. She was last seen at a warehouse party with her model friend, who was found dead.

Ms Cabrales-Arzola is a 26-year-old Mexican architect designer who studied at the Universidad de Monterrey, in San Pedro Garza García. She went out with aspiring actress and model, Christy Giles, 24, from Alabama, on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

Ms Giles’ lifeless body was found outside the Southern California Hospital in Culver City. Ms Cabrales-Arzola was found outside a different hospital, the Kaiser Permanente, a couple of hours later. Ms Giles’ husband, Jan Cilliers, has stated that his wife was dumped by three masked men, who drove away in a car with no number plates.

The pair reportedly attended a warehouse party in LA, where Ms Cabrales-Arzola is said to have met a man who they planned to go with to a party in the Hollywood Hills.

Ms Giles’ husband suggested that she was forcibly injected with heroin before she died: “They found heroin in her system, which is nothing that either of those girls would ever do, not voluntarily.”

Ms Cabrales-Arzola remains in “critical condition and fighting for her life”, writes the organiser of the pair’s GoFundMe page, which has been set up to pay for investigations and funeral costs. There’s “little possibility of recovery”, said Mr Cilliers of Ms Cabrales-Arzola’s condition.

According to an online employment page, Ms Cabrales-Arzola got a scholarship to pursue her degree, which she completed cum laude, she was also the lead project manager at architecture and design company Atrio Interiores.

Mr Cilliers said the women left the warehouse party they were at around 4.45am, and he’s read his wife’s text messages from the night.

“She was texting Marcela, the girl that she was with, at 5.30am, saying ‘let’s get out of here’. With the wide eye emoji,” he told ABC7.

Giles’s mom Dusty, 49, explained that her daughter would have put up a fight. “My daughter would have fought like hell and from my understanding from speaking to the emergency room doctor and nurse, they did not see any visible bruises, scratches, or any indication of an altercation,” she told The Sun.

“The only way that these men would have kept my daughter and Hilda for over 10 hours would be by giving them drugs, maybe tying them up,” she said.

“The girls were obviously not speaking out loud in front of these guys, they were texting each other.

“I believe they drugged them to keep them and I believe they probably raped them.

“If it was an accidental overdose, why not call 911?

“Why do you wait 10 hours until she is dead to fling her on a sidewalk, remove your license plates, obscure your face?”