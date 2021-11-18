Police exploring other cases potentially linked to Christy Giles case

An investigation has been launched into the cases of “drugged” Los Angeles women Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, as police look into whether other incidents are related.

Ms Giles, a model and social media influencer, was found dead outside a hospital, having been dumped there by masked men on Saturday.

Her friend, Ms Cabrales-Arzola was dropped at another hospital two hours later, and is currently in critical condition.

Both women appear to have been drugged – LAPD said preliminary investigation points to Ms Giles’ death being caused by a possible overdose that turned fatal, reported ABC7.

Heroin was found in the system of Ms Cabrales-Arzola, according to Ms Giles’ husband Jan Cilliers, who is adamant it’s a drug that neither woman would have voluntarily taken.

Ms Giles and Ms Cabrales-Arzola were out together at a party on Friday night, and ended up in a West LA apartment building early Saturday morning, according to Ms Giles’ phone records.

Ms Giles’ messages, which her husband Jan Cilliers has since been able to access, show that she texted Ms Cabrales-Arzola to say “Let’s get out of here” with a wide-eyes emoji at around 5.30am and the women agreed to order an Uber and leave. Her body was found on the sidewalk outside the hospital 10 hours later.

A GoFundMe page created by organiser Carly Amos and Mr Cillers says they have heard from numerous women who say they have had alarmingly similar experiences.

The page says: “Since Saturday we’ve all received a number of messages from other females who have eerily similar stories, except the only difference between them & Christy and Hilda, is they survived.”

The LAPD is investigating Giles’ passing as an undetermined death and has said they’re looking into whether other incidents are connected, reports NBC Los Angeles.