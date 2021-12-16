The former executive assistant to Jeffrey Epstein, Cimberly Espinosa, testified that she booked massages for him as well as Ms Maxwell, and that sand and palm trees were shipped to his private island.

When asked if “Jane”, an anonymous witness accusing Epstein of abuse, ever visited the office where she worked, Ms Espinosa said she did, and that “Jane” was “probably 18” years old.

Ms Espinosa said she “thought it was a loving relationship” and that Jane’s mother told her that “Jane was Jeffrey’s goddaughter”.

“Jane” has testified that she was 14 years old when she was first abused by Epstein.

The executive assistant said Jane “was treated with the utmost respect” and that she was “considered” to be “family of Jeffrey’s”.

Ms Espinosa, who worked for Epstein between 1996 and 2003, also testified that sand and palm trees were shipped to his private island to add to the beaches.

She said the island had its own firefighters and fire truck, adding that Epstein’s favourite bread and butter would also be flown in. She said Emmy Tayler, Ms Maxwell’s former assistant, would take care of the dog and carry her handbag.

Ms Espinosa said she and Ms Maxwell got the island fit for use.

“I attribute my career right now as an executive assistant to what I learned working for Ghislaine,” she said.

“We even shipped in sand and palm trees and all kinds of things to get the island to what it wanted it to be …. He wanted more sand on the beach,” she later added.

The former executive assistant also said that she signed a non-disclosure agreement as part of her work.

She said that Ms Maxwell and Epstein “behaved like a couple” when she began working for them but by the early 2000s, the British socialite had started seeing other men.

