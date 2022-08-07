Suspect at large after shooting at least nine people near Cincinnati bar

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A gunman remained at large on Sunday morning after opening fire into a Cincinnati crowd on a popular nightlife street, injuring at least nine people, police said.

The incident happened around 1.45am near Mr Pitiful’s bar in the trendy Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, where a large crowd was gathered on Main Street as the Saturday night rush was filtering out of bars. Most injuries to revelers were to the lower extremities and no known cases were critical, Cincinnati Police Assistant Chief Mike John told WCPO on Sunday.

“We have one Cincinnati police officer that discharge one round, and we do not know if that officer struck the individual that he was firing the gun at,” John said during a news conference on Sunday morning. “What I can tell you is the individual he was shooting at was actively firing a firearm at that time.”

The Cincinnati Police Department did not immediately return a return a request for comment on Sunday from The Independent.