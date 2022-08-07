Suspect at large after shooting at least nine people near Cincinnati bar
The overnight incident occurred in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighbourhood when a suspect fired into crowd
A gunman remained at large on Sunday morning after opening fire into a Cincinnati crowd on a popular nightlife street, injuring at least nine people, police said.
The incident happened around 1.45am near Mr Pitiful’s bar in the trendy Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, where a large crowd was gathered on Main Street as the Saturday night rush was filtering out of bars. Most injuries to revelers were to the lower extremities and no known cases were critical, Cincinnati Police Assistant Chief Mike John told WCPO on Sunday.
“We have one Cincinnati police officer that discharge one round, and we do not know if that officer struck the individual that he was firing the gun at,” John said during a news conference on Sunday morning. “What I can tell you is the individual he was shooting at was actively firing a firearm at that time.”
The Cincinnati Police Department did not immediately return a return a request for comment on Sunday from The Independent.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.