A TV station in Ohio is under pressure to fire its chief meteorologist after his family was involved in an alleged assault that left several people injured, including an elderly couple.

The incident caught on video circulated on social media prompting WCPO Vice President and General Manager Jeff Brogan to release a statement confirming that a family member of the well-known Cincinnati weatherman, Steve Raleigh, was involved.

“We are aware of the incident involving Steve Raleigh’s family,” Brogan wrote in the statement posted to Facebook on Friday. “It is still under investigation, and at this time no charges have been filed against anyone.”

He added: “Steve shared his side of the incident with our leadership. His account is consistent with the police report, which does not name him, and with what we have reviewed on video. The video does not show the incident from start to finish. We will continue to monitor official findings.”

The incident happened on June 22 after a minor car crash at the Montgomery Inn Boathouse on Riverside Drive, according to the crash report.

A TV station in Ohio is under pressure to fire their chief meteorologist after his family was involved in an alleged assault ( WCPO )

Raleigh’s family member was driving a black Cadillac Escalade in the Boathouse parking lot when he hit a white Ford F-150 after failing to yield to oncoming traffic, according to the report viewed by The Cincinnati Enquirer.

A fight broke out and the punches were thrown. A victim was knocked to the ground and two other people stepped in and were also injured. One victim was bleeding from the head.

Video of the assault was posted on Facebook by Stacie Morrow-Stickrod, who claims to be the daughter of the victims.

The person filming can be heard pleading, “please, she’s bleeding. She’s bleeding” as two people are shown lying on the ground and arguing is heard in the background.

Names of the two suspects and five victims on the incident report have been redacted, The Enquirer reported. Police have not made any arrests,

Raleigh, who has been the chief meteorologist at WCPO since 2005, has not been on-air for the early evening newscast Friday, WVXU reported. WCPO has not said whether or not Raleigh will continue his normal newscast schedule during the investigation.