Arizona has put convicted murderer Clarence Dixon to death after the US Supreme Court denied a request by his lawyers for a stay of execution.

Dixon, 66, became the first inmate executed by the state for eight years when he died by lethal injection on Wednesday, despite claims his defenceteam that he had schizophrenia and should not be put to death.

He was convicted of the murder and sexual assault of Arizona State University student Deana Dowdoin in 1978.

Dixon’s execution took place at the state prison in Florence, Arizona, and he became the sixth person to be put to death in the United States in 2022.

Dixon’s death appeared to go without hitches, said witness Troy Hayden, an anchor for the Fox10 TV.

“Once the drugs started flowing, he went to sleep almost immediately,” Mr Hayden said.

The last execution in the state came in July 20914, when Joseph Wood was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination over a two-hour period in what his lawyers branded a botched killing.

Frank Strada, a deputy director with Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry, told reporters that Dixon’s last words were: “The Arizona Supreme Court should follow the laws. They denied my appeals and petitions to change the outcome of this trial. I do and will always proclaim innocence. Now, let’s do this (expletive).”

Lawyers for Mr Dixon had unsuccesfully claimed that he was not mentally fit to be executed and did not have a rational understanding of why the state wanted to execute him.

The US Supreme Cou’s rejection of a delay came just an hour before the execution took place.