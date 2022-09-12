Eliza Fletcher murder suspect Cleotha Henderson appears in court for new rape charges in separate kidnapping
Cleotha Henderson, 38, faces charges of aggravated rape and kidnapping charges in relation to a separate incident in September 2021
A suspect in the killing of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher appeared in court for the alleged rape and kidnapping of another woman.
Cleotha Henderson, 38, appeared before a Shelby County judge on Monday after he was indicted Thursday with charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated rape and kidnapping in relation to a September 21, 2021 incident.
In the grand jury indictment, obtained by Fox News, Henderson is accused of “knowingly, or recklessly sexually penetrating [the victim] by use of force or coercion, while armed with a weapon.” Although a sexual assault kit was submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation two days after the alleged assault, an expedited analysis was not requested by the bureau, a spokesperson told Fox.
The kit was only processed on 24 June and entered into the FBI DNA database after the initial report was finished. A positive match came back on 5 September, three days after Ms Fletcher was kidnapped.
Henderson’s appearance in court on Monday comes just days after he was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping of Eliza Fletcher. He is set to appear in court again on September 19.
Henderson is accused of abducting Fletcher while she was jogging at about 4.20am near the University of Memphis on 2 September.
Surveillance footage allegedly showed Henderson violently forcing the married mother of two into a dark GMC Terrain.
He was arrested the next day by US Marshals and refused to give police any information about Fletcher’s whereabouts, as law enforcement mounted a city-wide search.
DNA from a pair of Champion slide sandals recovered from the scene of the kidnapping were matched to Henderson, according to the police affidavit.
Her remains were found outside a vacant duplex on 5 September.
Investigators have described her murder as an “isolated attack by a stranger”.
On Friday, thousands of women took part in events across America to complete the run that Fletcher started.
Funeral services for Fletcher are due to take place on Saturday.
More follows ...
