Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich is facing at least five counts of murder charges along with five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury.

At least five persons were killed and 18 others sustained injuries when the 22-year-old suspect stormed into an LGBT+ nightclub just before Saturday midnight and opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle.

The suspect was taken down by an army veteran with the help of a trans woman who stomped on the suspect. “It’s the reflex,” Rich Fierro told reporters on Monday evening.

He said after recognising the shooter, he ran across the room, grabbed his weapon, and pulled him to the floor.

Mr Fierro said he then “proceeded to take his other weapon, a pistol, and just started hitting him wherever I could, but the armour was in the way.”

The police on Monday named the victims along with their pronouns. They have been identified as Kelly Loving, Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh and Raymond Green Vance.