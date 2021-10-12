A CNN public relations executive posted security camera footage appearing to show a drive-by shooting in his Washington DC suburban neighbourhood.

Matt Dornic, the network’s head of strategic communications, posted the video to his Twitter account with the caption: "Here’s a video of me dodging random gunfire in NW DC last night at 8.42pm. This is unacceptable."

The post appears to be of security camera footage, filmed by a separate device, that shows a man walking along the sidewalk as a car drives past. Nine or 10 gunfire-sounding noises can be heard as the man darts away from the street and into an alley.

While Mr Dornic did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent by the time of publication, he told Mediaite that police closed the block in the Bloomingdale-Ledroit Park neighbourhood for two hours on Monday, 11 October.

A spokesperson for Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department confirmed reports of gunfire at the 2100 block of 2nd Street, NW at approximately 8.45pm.

The residential neighbourhood is about two miles from the US Capitol. Mr Dornic was questioned on Twitter if the shooting was "unacceptable" because it happened in his neighbourhood in the city’s northwest.

"No it’s unacceptable bc no one should be terrified to walk down the street," he replied.

The video has been seen almost 400,000 times. Mr Dornic told Mediaite that he wanted to draw attention to crime in the city from his firsthand account.