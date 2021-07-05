Pro golfer and two others shot dead on Georgia golf course

A suspect is still at large after shooting three people dead at a country club in Georgia over the 4 July holiday weekend, according to local authorities.

According to the Kennesaw Police Department, Gene Siller was found dead on the 10th hole at Pinetree Country Club in Cobb County. Later, two bodies were recovered in the parking lot in a pickup truck later.

One of them was identified as Paul Pierson, the owner of the truck. The third person is yet to have their identity confirmed. They are believed to have killed by the same individual.

The shooting is thought to have taken place at roughly 2.20pm, when the gold club was carrying out preparation for an event later than evening, police say.

Out of respect, all planned Independence Day festivities were cancelled at the golf club, where Siller worked as a professional golfer. Whether Pierson nor the unnamed victim are at all involved with the country club is currently unknown.

The golf course’s neighbours, Kennesaw State University, sent out a warning to its students about the incident on 3 July, the evening it happened. It stated that the suspect is believed to be a 6’1, Latino male, weighing 170 pounds. At the time of the shooting, he was wearing a white shirt, trousers and a hat.

Local resident John Lavender told WSB-TV: “It’s mind-blowing. Growing up here, it’s nothing I would’ve imagined here happening in this city. I can’t understand how and why this actually happened,” adding that the shooting was “disturbing”.

Golf professionals also paid their respects to Siller.

"Tragedy has stricken the Georgia Section PGA in the loss of our Member, Gene Siller. Thoughts and prayers for his family and the Pinetree Country Club family," tweeted Georgia’s Professional Golfers Association.

"We are truly heartbroken to hear about the senseless murder that took place yesterday at Pine Tree Country Club in Georgia that took the life of PGA member Gene Siller," Jim Richerson, President of the PGA said in a statement.

“PGA of America sends our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy to his family, club and the Georgia PGA Community.”

A crowd funder page was established for Gene Siller’s wife and two young sons, and has currently raised more than $174,000.