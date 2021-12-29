Man arrested after getting stuck in a bush with bag of cocaine on Christmas morning
Police officer had to pull him free before handcuffing him
Related Video: Police burn 25 tonnes of cocaine, MDMA and cannabis worth more than $5bn
Police in Wisconsin have arrested a man who allegedly got stuck in a bush with a bag of cocaine on Christmas morning.
The incident happened in the city of Eau Claire in the west of the state.
Prosecutors charged David Lunde of Prescott, Wisconsin on Monday with multiple counts, including cocaine possession, resisting an officer and carrying a concealed weapon.
The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports that the criminal complaint states an officer noticed a vehicle with a burned-out tail light make an improper turn early on Christmas morning.
Knowing that the vehicle was associated with a local drug house, the officer activated his squad car’s emergency lights and the vehicle sped off.
After a chase of up to 60mph, the vehicle stopped and Mr Lunde and another man got out and fled on foot.
In an attempt to evade police officers, Mr Lunde jumped into a bush and couldn’t get out.
An officer had to pull him free and after handcuffing him, found a bag containing 25 grams of cocaine in his pocket.
A knife was also found in the vehicle.
The driver of the car was identified but not located.
Mr Lunde told police he had just been released from jail in Washington County, Minnesota.
He said he had been arrested there for drug possession and intoxication, according to the complaint.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.