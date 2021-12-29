Police in Wisconsin have arrested a man who allegedly got stuck in a bush with a bag of cocaine on Christmas morning.

The incident happened in the city of Eau Claire in the west of the state.

Prosecutors charged David Lunde of Prescott, Wisconsin on Monday with multiple counts, including cocaine possession, resisting an officer and carrying a concealed weapon.

The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports that the criminal complaint states an officer noticed a vehicle with a burned-out tail light make an improper turn early on Christmas morning.

Knowing that the vehicle was associated with a local drug house, the officer activated his squad car’s emergency lights and the vehicle sped off.

After a chase of up to 60mph, the vehicle stopped and Mr Lunde and another man got out and fled on foot.

In an attempt to evade police officers, Mr Lunde jumped into a bush and couldn’t get out.

An officer had to pull him free and after handcuffing him, found a bag containing 25 grams of cocaine in his pocket.

A knife was also found in the vehicle.

The driver of the car was identified but not located.

Mr Lunde told police he had just been released from jail in Washington County, Minnesota.

He said he had been arrested there for drug possession and intoxication, according to the complaint.