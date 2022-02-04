UCLA basketball player arrested in locker room for allegedly spitting on fans

A college basketball player was arrested in his team’s locker room for allegedly spitting on several rival fans during a game.

UCLA’s Mac Etienne, who is currently out injured, is accused of spitting in the direction of University of Arizona fans at the McKale Center in Tuscon, Arizona, following his team’s loss.

After he returned to the locker room with the rest of the team, he was told by University of Arizona Police officers he was being cited and detained for “assault with ‘the intent to injure, provoke or insult’ another person.”

Sergeant Sean Shields, the University of Arizona’s Public Information Officer, told ESPN that Etienne was arrested after the Thursday night game but not placed in handcuffs.

The police department allowed Etienne to travel with his teammates to Phoenix, Arizona, to play Arizona State University on Saturday.

Officer Shields said that no court date had been set and that Etienne may be able to address the citation without traveling back to Arizona from Los Angeles, California.

“UCLA Athletics is committed to and expects the highest level of sportsmanship. We are aware of the incident involving a student-athlete at tonight’s men’s basketball game, and the matter is under review,” said UCLA’s Athletic Department spokesperson Scott Markley.

Etienne played in 13 games for UCLA last season, where he averaged 2.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in an average of 11.3 minutes played.