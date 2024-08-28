Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

A Colorado dog breeder was found murdered in his home. Police hope 10 missing puppies will lead them to killer

Paul Peavey had over 40 years of experience in dog breeding and would walk dogs for local rescue shelters.

Myriam Page
Wednesday 28 August 2024 14:56
Paul Peavey was found dead in his Colorado home last week – and a litter of puppies are now missing
Paul Peavey was found dead in his Colorado home last week – and a litter of puppies are now missing (Facebook)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Colorado police are searching for 10 missing Doberman puppies in an effort to track down their breeder’s killer.

Paul Peavey, a 57-year-old dog breeder, was found dead by friends at his Idaho Springs home on Saturday after the alarm was raised when he wasn’t seen or heard from since August 19.

His exact cause of death has not yet been disclosed, but a homicide investigation is underway.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office said that as many as 10 European Doberman puppies had been taken from Peavey’s property, which also doubled as a dog breeding kennel.

Three adult dogs were left behind at the home, and are now at an animal shelter, according to The New York Post.

Authorities said that they could not yet confirm whether the potential value of the puppies was a motive for the murder.

However, investigators are hoping that tracking down the puppies will help lead them to the killer or killers.

The missing puppies are as young as four weeks old, with Peavey’s latest litter of puppies born in mid-July, the Post reported.

Authorities said that each of Peavey’s dogs were microchipped. Anyone who purchased a Doberman puppy in the central Colorado area within the last week is asked to check them for a microchip and contact the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who has made a purchase from Peavey’s breeding business since June is also asked to contact the sheriff’s office, regardless of whether or not they bought a puppy.

“This will help us determine exactly how many puppies are unaccounted for,” explained the sheriff’s office.

According to his website Elite European Dobermans, Peavey had over 40 years of experience in dog breeding and would walk dogs for local rescue shelters.

A photo posted to his Facebook page in 2019 shows him posing alongisde his own dog, Miley, who had just won best-of-breed at an event.

“His dogs were his life. He had been through some things in life, and the dogs were his therapy,” friend Brice Boynton told Denver7.

The Independent has contacted the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office for further details.

Anyone who has puchased a puppy in the central Colorado area in the past week or has other information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office on 303-679-2393.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in