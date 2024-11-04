The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A Colorado man who is accused of killing a woman in her home had been released from jail weeks prior after posting his $250 bond in a separate case.

Michael Fuller, 30, had previously been arrested in October and was facing charges of assault of a peace officer and felony menacing with a real or simulated weapon for allegedly threatening a woman in a park.

On Friday, Loveland police spoke to Fuller when they responded to a home for a welfare check after a 911 caller said she was worried something had happened to her mother, according to a police press release. Officers arrived at the home just before 7 p.m. and were trying to get Fuller to step outside to speak with them when they noticed the woman lying on the floor.

Once inside the house, police confirmed that the woman was dead. Her identity and cause of death will be released at a later time by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.

A motive for the alleged murder has not been released.

Fuller was taken into custody and booked into the Larimer County Jail on charges of first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and violation of a protection order.

The new charges come just weeks after Fuller was charged with second-degree assault on a peace officer, felony menacing, and resisting arrest. According to the Loveland Police, officers responded to Namaqua Park on October 9 for a report that a man, later identified as Fuller, was threatening a woman.

The woman told police that the man was yelling at her while she was walking her dog by the river. He asked her for a cigarette and when she said she didn’t have one, he became angry and threatened to kill her and her dog.

Fuller allegedly walked towards the woman and her dog and then threw a beer bottle and rocks at them which forced them into deeper water.

The woman told police she tried to get away from the man, but her dog is “disabled” and “elderly” and she didn’t want to leave him behind.

As Fuller got closer, the woman said she sprayed pepper spray at his face.

When police arrived on the scene, the woman and Fuller were both standing in the river about 15 feet away from each other.

Police ordered Fuller to get out of the water but he appeared to be “intoxicated” and was slow to comply, they said. Officers tried to grab him to get him out of the water.

During the struggle, the man grabbed onto the officer’s neck and tried to pull him under the water. Another officer suffered a “minor” injury, according to the post.

Fuller was jailed but then released on October 14 after posting a $250 cash bond, according to records.

After the alleged murder on Friday, Fuller was booked into Larimer County Jail and his bond in the case was set at $10 million, according to a statement from the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.