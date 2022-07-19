Man wanted for homicide in Georgia dies after 10-hour stand-off with Colorado police

A man accused of killing the mother of his two children was fatally shot by police officers following a 10-hour standoff with police at a home in Colorado.

Authorities say that Fabien Perry was shot by two officers after he emerged from a home in Aurora armed with a rifle and after repeatedly firing at law enforcement.

Perry, 27, was wanted by officials in Roswell, Georgia, in connection with the death of Johana Cabrales-Hernandez, 23, who was shot in the face on 6 July.

Her family had raised the alarm after the couple’s two young children were dropped off in the middle of the night by a man wearing a ski mask.

APD Chief Dan Oates said officers tried to arrest Perry as he entered the Colorado home on Monday, and managed to get four people out safely when the standoff began.

“Our information is that they sincerely did not know that they were housing a homicide suspect,” Chief Oates said. “They knew him to be a family friend.”

Police say Perry then live-streamed the situation, saying he would shoot officers if they entered the home, and fired at them on at least five occasions.

Fabien Perry (APD)

Officers used tear gas and flash bangs to try and end the situation.

And when Perry emerged from the home in the early hours of Tuesday morning with a high-powered rifle, an APD officer and an Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy shot him.

Perry was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries, while both officers have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the shooting.

Officials say that Perry had a long criminal history, with convictions for robbery and domestic violence, He was also wanted in connection with a road rage incident in 2021 in which a woman was violently assaulted.