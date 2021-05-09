Seven dead including gunman after Colorado birthday party shooting

Seven adults are dead after a shooting at a birthday party at a mobile home community in Colorado Springs.

Local police were called to the scene just after midnight and found six deceased adults inside the residence at the Canterbury Mobile Home Park.

A seventh person, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. One of the dead is the suspect in the shooting.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the birthday party was being held at the mobile home for one of the victims, and friends, family, and children were present when the shooting occurred.

The suspect was the boyfriend of one of the female victims. He drove to the residence, walked inside, and began shooting people at the party before taking his own life. His motive is unknown.

The children at the trailer were uninjured by the suspect and are now with relatives. Family members of the deceased are being notified.

Colorado Springs police chief Vince Niski said: “Words fall short to describe the tragedy that took place this morning. As the chief of police, as a husband, as a father, as a grandfather, as a member of this community, my heart breaks for the families who have lost someone they love and for the children who have lost their parents.”

He added: “From the officers who responded to the shooting to the investigators still on scene, we are all left incredibly shaken. This is something you hope never happens in your own community, in the place that you call home.”

The names of the victims and the suspect will be released at a later date once the coroner has made an official identification of the deceased and determined the cause and manner of death.