Colorado Springs shooting – live: Suspect named after 5 killed with ‘AR-15-style’ rifle at Club Q drag event
At least five are dead and 25 left injured in mass shooting inside LGBT+ nightclub
The FBI has joined an investigation in Colorado Springs after a gunman killed five people and injured 18 others after opening fire within moments upon entering a LGBT+ nightclub.
Police and the district attorney’s office have named 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich as a suspect. The suspect reportedly carried an AR-15-style rifle. Two firearms were recovered from the scene.
At least “two heroic people inside the club confronted and fought with the suspect” within minutes after he entered, according to chief Adrian Vasquez, speaking at a news briefing on Sunday.
Police responded within minutes after several 911 calls from the scene just before midnight on Saturday.
In 2016, a gunman killed 49 people at gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, before he was shot dead by police. The mass shooting was the deadliest attack against LGBT+ people in US history.
Colorado Healing Fund is supporting Club Q victims
The state-run Colorado Healing Fund is collecting donations for victims and families impacted by the mass shooting that killed five people and injured 25 others, devasting the LGBT+ community in Colorado Springs.
The fund was established to help victims of mass casualty crime in Colorado and their families.
‘Heroic’ witnesses stepped in to stop shooting at Colorado Springs LGBT+ Club Q
A group of “heroic customers” stopped a gunman inside Club Q before police arrived.
“We owe them a great debt of thanks,” Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said on Sunday.
Customers stopped further violence, according to Club Q and law enforcement
In photos: Mourners gather at Club Q memorial after five killed and 25 injured in mass shooting inside LGBT+ club
Mourners gathered near a makeshift memorial surrounded by signs, flowers and painted crosses reconising five people killed in a mass shooting on 19 November inside Club Q, a LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs.
Former police officer performs ‘Taps’ at makeshift memorial outside Club Q
Chaplain and former police officer Michael Travis played “Taps” near a makeshift memorial surrounded by flowers near Club Q in Colorado Springs.
He told Colorado Public Radio that he and his husband almost went to the club last night but decided to stay home.
For the two men, the club is a second home, according to CPR.
“We have a lot of friends who work here and perform here,” he said. “Not knowing who you may have lost is pretty devastating in itself.”
Law enforcement still trying to determine owner of firearms recovered at the scene
“Multiple firearms” were found at the scene of last night’s shooting inside Club Q, but “law enforcement is still working to identify who the firearms belonged to,” according to a news release from the city of Colorado Springs.
Officials determined that suspect possessed a long rifle. The firearm used in the attack was reportedly an AR-15-style rifle.
‘This is our only safe space’: Colorado Springs LGBT+ club shooting survivor describes night of terror
A patron who survived the mass shooting at an LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs has described his terror as he hid from the gunman with other clubgoers in a locked room.
Joshua Thurman, 34, told local media that he had been celebrating his birthday on the dance floor at Club Q when a man began shooting at patrons with a rifle, killing five and causing injuries for at least 25.
At times breaking into tears, Mr Thurman said the attack had "shattered" a vibrant community hub for LGBT+ people in the Rocky Mountains city, where drag performer Del Lusional had been hosting a show.
Joshua Thurman was celebrating his birthday on the dancefloor at Club Q when a gunman wielding a rifle opened fire
Update: Officials report 25 injured in mass shooting attack
At least five people were killed and 25 others are injured following last night’s mass shooting inside a LGBT+ nightclub in Coloroado, city officials reported.
The list of victims increased after officials were aware of seven others who were injured in the attack.
Lauren Boebert’s Demoratic opponent: ‘This potentially hate-fueled violence is an outgrowth of the divisive rhetoric in this country'
Adam Frisch, who recently conceded in the race for Colorado’s 3rd congressioal district, a seat currently held by Lauren Boebert, said news of the mass shooting in Colorado Springs is “devastating”.
“This potentially hate-fueled violence is an outgrowth of the divisive rhetoric in this country,” he added. “It must stop. My thoughts are with the families of the victims and the LGBTQ+ communities today.”
The Democratic candidate had previously told The Independent that he was compelled to enter the race against Ms Boebert to combat her rhetoric and “angertainment”.
Suspect likely to face first-degree murder charge, among others, district attorney says
The suspect accused of killing five people and injuring 18 others will likely face a charge of first-degree murder, according to 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen.
First-degree murder in Colorado is a Class 1 felony.
“We have a strong interest in prosecuting this case in the community,” he said at a news briefing on Sunday morning. “It is important that this community see that this perpetrator is held accountable appropriately for his actions.”
‘This was our only safe space in The Springs. Where are we gonna go?’
Survivor Joshua Thurman, who ran to a dressing room at the back of the club after a gunman opened fire and killed at least five people, spoke with reporters at a memorial outside Club Q on Sunday morning.
He said he was among three people who ran into the room, locked the doors and cut off the lights.
“We heard everything,” he said.
He said he heard people tackle the gunman and followed by police entering.
After he left the room, “there were bodies on the floor, shattered glass, broken cups, people crying,” he said.
“This was our only safe space in The Springs,” he said. “Where are we gonna go? Yeah, we can rebuild and come together ... But what about the people who lost their lvies for no reason? ... How are we going to feel safe?”
