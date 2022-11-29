Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mother of the individual who shot and killed five people at an LGBT club in Colorado Springs was arrested just hours after the attack, according to police records.

Laura Voepel, 45 — the mother of Anderson Lee Aldrich, the mass shooter who attacked the club — was reportedly arrested for disorderly conduct on the same day, according to court records.

On 20 November, police were called out to Ms Voepel’s neighborhood to respond to noise complaints, according to KDVR. According to the report, the responding officers warned Ms Voepel “multiple times” to “stop yelling” or she would be arrested for disorderly conduct.

The court records obtained by KDVR states that she "continued to make unreasonable noise directly next to multiple apartments."

A police officer also said Ms Voepel became combative and tried to resist arrest.

The incident occurred around 3:30am on 20 November. It’s currently unclear why she was yelling.

Ms Voepel had previous warrants for her arrest in California, but was not booked for her alleged offense on the day of the shooting. Her court date is set for 25 January.