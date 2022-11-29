Mother of Club Q mass shooter arrested hours after attack in Colorado Springs LGBTQ night club
Ms Voepel was warned ‘multiple times’ to stop causing a disturbance, police claim
The mother of the individual who shot and killed five people at an LGBT club in Colorado Springs was arrested just hours after the attack, according to police records.
Laura Voepel, 45 — the mother of Anderson Lee Aldrich, the mass shooter who attacked the club — was reportedly arrested for disorderly conduct on the same day, according to court records.
On 20 November, police were called out to Ms Voepel’s neighborhood to respond to noise complaints, according to KDVR. According to the report, the responding officers warned Ms Voepel “multiple times” to “stop yelling” or she would be arrested for disorderly conduct.
The court records obtained by KDVR states that she "continued to make unreasonable noise directly next to multiple apartments."
A police officer also said Ms Voepel became combative and tried to resist arrest.
The incident occurred around 3:30am on 20 November. It’s currently unclear why she was yelling.
Ms Voepel had previous warrants for her arrest in California, but was not booked for her alleged offense on the day of the shooting. Her court date is set for 25 January.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.