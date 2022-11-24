✕ Close Army veteran gives account of tackling Colorado Springs gunman

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrichmade their first court appearance via video link on Wednesday, after allegedly fatally shooting five people in an LGTBQ+ nightclub on Saturday.

The 22-year-old, who identifies as nonbinary, is facing preliminary charges including five counts of murder along with five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury.

At least 18 others sustained injuries when the 22-year-old suspect stormed into the club just before midnight on Saturday and opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle.

The suspect was taken down by an Army veteran named Richard Fierro, and mugshot photos show Aldrich with extensive wounds to the head and neck.

Police named the five people who died as Kelly Loving, Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh and Raymond Green Vance.

Details have continued to trickle out about Aldrich.

The suspect was arrested in 2021 for a bomb threat and reportedly told family members they wanted to “go out in a blaze.”