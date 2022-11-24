Colorado Springs shooting – live: Bloody Anderson Aldrich mugshot released as father’s remarks spark outrage
Father of suspect says conservative Mormon family doesn’t ‘do gay’
Army veteran gives account of tackling Colorado Springs gunman
Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrichmade their first court appearance via video link on Wednesday, after allegedly fatally shooting five people in an LGTBQ+ nightclub on Saturday.
The 22-year-old, who identifies as nonbinary, is facing preliminary charges including five counts of murder along with five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury.
At least 18 others sustained injuries when the 22-year-old suspect stormed into the club just before midnight on Saturday and opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle.
The suspect was taken down by an Army veteran named Richard Fierro, and mugshot photos show Aldrich with extensive wounds to the head and neck.
Police named the five people who died as Kelly Loving, Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh and Raymond Green Vance.
Details have continued to trickle out about Aldrich.
The suspect was arrested in 2021 for a bomb threat and reportedly told family members they wanted to “go out in a blaze.”
What are survivors of the Club Q shooting saying?
Ed Sanders was just opening up a tab at Club Q’s bar when the shooting started.
The 63-year-old said he had been waiting in line at the bar, and made his way up to the front and gave the bartender his credit card when he was hit in the back — right between the shoulder blades. Surprised and shocked, he turned to look at the gunman, only to be hit again in the thigh as another volley of shots were fired.
“I fell. And everybody fell,” Sanders said in video statements released Tuesday by UCHealth Memorial Hospital Center. “It was very traumatic. I shielded another woman with my coat … there was a lot of chaos.”
Amy Forliti has the full story.
Colorado club shooting survivor: 'I want to be resilient'
A man who survived a weekend shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs says he wants to be resilient and won't be "taken out by some sick person.”
Old arrest records suggest Colorado Springs suspect wanted to ‘go out in a blaze’
Anderson Lee Aldrich, the alleged shooter who killed five people in a Colorado Springs LGTBQ+ club over the weekend, previously told their family they wanted to be the “next mass killer,” Colorado’s KKTV reports.
In June of 2021, Aldrich, who identifies as nonbinary, was arrested for threatening the grandmother, with whom they lived, with a homemade bomb, prompting a heavily armed police tactical team to respond and evacuate surrounding homes.
Eventually, crisis negotiators were able to bring Aldrich in, and they were booked into El Paso County Jail on on two counts of felony menacing and three counts of first-degree kidnapping, according to the sheriff’s office.
Read our full report.
Arrest records suggest Colorado Springs suspect wanted to ‘go out in a blaze’
Family described history of making violent threats
Mugshot shows Colorado Springs suspect Anderson Aldrich with face and neck wounds
Police on Wednesday released the booking photos of Anderson Lee Aldrich, who is accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding numerous others in a Colorado Springs LGTBQ+ nightclub over the weekend.
The photos show Aldrich, who identifies as nonbinary, with numerous apparent wounds to the face and neck.
According to clubgoers, multiple patrons at Club Q tackled the 22-year-old and managed to wrestle away the AR-style rifle they were carrying.
More details in our full story.
Anderson Aldrich defence announces they are nonbinary
The alleged gunman facing possible hate crime charges in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub is nonbinary, the suspect’s defense team says in court filings.
In several standard motions filed on behalf of Anderson Lee Aldrich on Tuesday, public defenders refer to the suspect as “Mx. Aldrich,” noting in footnotes that Aldrich, 22, is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns. The motions deal with issues like unsealing documents and evidence gathering, not Aldrich’s identity and there was no elaboration about it.
Aldrich, who was beaten into submission by patrons during Saturday night’s shooting at Club Q, appeared in court for the first time Wednesday by video from jail. The motive in the shooting was still under investigation, but authorities said Aldrich faces possible murder and hate crime charges.
Get all the details in our full story.
Father of Colorado Springs shooting suspect apologises: ‘Life is so fragile'
Aaron Brink, father of Colorado Springs mass shooting suspect Anderson Aldrich, is avowedly anti-gay, but apologised nonetheless for the alleged crimes of his child.
“I’m so sorry guys for your loss,” Mr Brink said. “With no regard to politics, it’s human life. I’m so sorry. My soul goes out to you.”
“Life is so fragile, and it’s valuable,” he said. “Those people’s lives were valuable.”
Bevan Hurley has more on what Aldrich’s father said.
Father of Colorado Springs shooting suspect says he’s relieved child isn’t gay
Aaron Franklin Brink said his family was Mormon and ‘conservative Republican’
Photos: Booking picture shows Colorado suspect with extensive facial injuries
The Colorado Springs Police Department has released booking photos of mass shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich.
In the photos, Aldrich can be seen with apparent wounds to the face and neck, likely a result of clubgoers tackling the alleged shooter during the attack.
Army veteran gives emotional account of tackling gunman at Club Q
Richard Fierro holds back tears as he describes horror of mass shooting
Colorado Springs shooting part of nationwide trend of threats against LGTBQ+ community: report
The weekend massacre at a gay club in Colorado over the weekend is part of a larger pattern of threats against LGBTQ+ people taking place across the country.
According to advocacy group GLAAD, there have been at least 124 protests as well as a significant number of threats against drag events in the US in 2022.
The Colorado Springs shooting, which left five dead, occured during a drag show.
How Club Q patrons stopped the Colorado Springs shooter
Richard Fierro, the former US Army major who tackled a gunman to the ground who had opened fire on an LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs and beat him unconscious, has given an emotional account of his bravery on CNN.
Speaking to John Berman on the network on Monday night, Mr Fierro described what happened when the shooter began firing in Club Q on Saturday night.
He recognised that the shooter, 22-year-old Anderson Aldrich, was wearing a flak vest which has a handle on it and ran across the room, grabbed it, and pulled him to the floor.
Another person helped Mr Fierro bring Mr Aldrich to the ground and he told them to push the AR-15 rifle away.
Oliver O’Connell and Beavn Hurley have more.
Army veteran gives emotional account of tackling gunman at Club Q
Richard Fierro holds back tears as he describes horror of mass shooting
The Colorado shooter’s strange tie to January 6
The 22-year-old man accused of murdering five and wounding dozens more in a mass shooting in a Colorado gay nightclub is the grandson of a GOP lawmaker who celebrated the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
Suspected gunman Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, allegedly opened fire inside Club Q in Colorado Springs just before midnight on Saturday night.
Bartenders Daniel Aston and Derrick Rump as well as patron Kelly Loving were among the five victims killed in the attack. Another 25 people were injured, including 19 who suffered gunshot wounds.
The mass shooting came to an end thanks to the bravery of at least one clubgoer, who tackled the gunman to the ground and detained him until law enforcement arrived on the scene.
Rachel Sharp has the full story.
Colorado shooting suspect is grandson of GOP lawmaker who celebrated January 6 riot
The latest mass shooting comes amid a rise in gun violence and anti-LGBT+ sentiments from the Republican party
WATCH: Survivors describe experiences of Colorado Springs shooting
In addition to the five people who were killed, at least 19 people were injured in the shooting at an LGTBQ+ bar in Colorado Springs over the weekend, as well as the numerous others who were traumatised by the massacre.
The AP has this video collecting some of their experiences and recollections of what happend.
