Colorado Springs shooting – live: Drag queen among heroes who stopped attack as new suspect video revealed
Suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich was arrested in 2021 for ‘threatening’ his own mother with a homemade bomb
A video purporting to show Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, during a bomb threat encounter with police has surfaced.
Mr Lee was named as the suspect in the mass shooting at an LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday which left at least five people dead and 18 injured has been charged with five counts of murder and five counts of bias-motivated crimes causing bodily injury, which are class-5 felony charges.
It was also revealed that the suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is the grandson of Republican Assemblyman Randy Voepel of California. Mr Voepel espouses MAGA ideology and called the Captiol riot to the “Lexington and Concord” battle of the American Revolution.
The suspect was arrested in June 2021 after his mother told officers that he was threatening her with a homemade bomb and other weapons.
Colorado prosecutors declined to explicitly confirm the connection, saying only that the incident in 2021 was “all part of the investigation and will be released as appropriate”.
Mr Aldrich stormed inside the nightclub and opened fire on the patrons, before “two heroic people inside the club confronted and fought” with him according to chief Adrian Vasquez. He reportedly carried an AR-15-style rifle. Two firearms were recovered from the scene.
Police responded within minutes after several 911 calls from the scene just before midnight on Saturday, when the club hosted drag performances and a DJ the day before the club would commemorate Transgender Day of Remembrance.
Suspect ‘had no relationship’ with his GOP politician grandfather
Sources close to California state legislator Randy Voepel have confirmed that he is the grandson of the Colorado shooting suspect, according to KCRA 3.
But the sources also said that Mr Voepel had not had a relationship with alleged shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich for nearly ten years.
They added that the 72-year-old assemblyman had not tried to interfere in the investigation into alleged bomb threats by Mr Aldrich last year.
Mr Voepel has received death threats and calls to resign since Saturday night's attack, although he cannot do the latter because he lost his seat in the midterm elections.
He has not yet made any official comment.
'I'm just some dude. That's it.'
Richard Fierro concluded his interview with these somber words:
"Those five people didn't make it home. I apologise to them. I wish I could have saved everybody in there. I wish I could have done more. Okay?
"But those people aren't home tonight. I am. And I'm really upset by that. It's not something I'm proud of. So please, point at those victims. All five of them deserve more than anyone standing here right now. I'm just some dude. That's it."
‘My family was everybody in that room'
In his interview just now, Richard Fierro came off as passionate, outspoken, and self-effacing, with an intense devotion to his community.
"I just knew I needed to save my family," he told reporters. "And that family was, at that time, everybody in that room. And that's what I was trained to do. I saw him and I went and got him.
"When I pulled him down, I told him: I wanna kill you, guy. I'm gonna f***ing kill you – " He paused for a moment to apologise for swearing. "He killed a family member. I'm an emotional guy but I try and be strong for my family."
One reporter asked him what element of his military training allowed him to rise to the moment, and he said: "Come on, man. It's the reflex. Right? It's the reflex: go! Go to the fire. Stop the action. Stop the activity. Don't let no one get hurt. I tried to bring everybody back."
When a reporter addressed him as Major, he interrupted: "Don't call me Major. I am retired. I'm proud of my service, but I'm just rich. I'm a civilian." (Our previous description of him as a former captain was incorrect.)
Describing his background, he said: "My mom and dad fought real hard to work hard. My dad was a carpenter. Two words: soy immigrante [I am an immigrant].
"I'm a family of immigrants. My mother in law – everybody's an immigrant. And I'm a rapist or whatever?" The last part was sarcasm, seemingly in reference to Donald Trump's infamous claim in 2015 that Mexico was sending "rapists" to the USA.
Asked how he left the army, he said: "The four tours broke me down, man. I'm a big kid. It's hard for me to stay in shape, it broke me down. So I was done. I couldn't go anymore. I couldn't keep up. I couldn't go anymore."
Richard Fierro: 'Listen, I'm not a hero'
Club Q hero Richard Fierro just gave an amazing interview to reporters, saying he "wasn't thinking" and operated on pure "instinct" when he tackled the shooter.
"I gotta kill this guy," he says, remembering his thinking during the incident. "He's gonna kill my kid. He's gonna kill my wife...
"Listen, I'm not a hero. There's real heroes out there. Right? I hope people that really want to be a hero go do that. Alright? Achieve it. I hope my daughter is a hero.
"I'm not a hero. I'm just some dude – we're just punk kids from San Diego trying to make it, man."
He added: "I'm straight, my kids are straight. But we go there, we patronise [the club] with them. Why? Because it's about community. It's about providing money back into theri system. Everybody needs to survive out here. I love every one of them."
Police must use Colorado's red flag law, says mayor
The mayor of Colorado Springs has given a coded rebuke to the county sheriff's department which has declared its opposition to the state's red flag law.
Sheriffs in El Paso, where the shooting suspect was previously arrested in June 2021, have declared their county a "Second Amendment Sanctuary" and banned officers from filing red flag petitions except in special circumstances.
"My view of the red flag law is that it was passed by the legislature, it is law in Colorado, and law enforcement agencies in appropriate circumstances should take advantage of it and utilise it," said city mayor John Suthers.
But he went on: "I would caution against an assumption that circumstances in this case would lead to an application of the red flag law. We don't know that, and I would caution against any conclusion either way or not."
Police chief Adrian Vasquez agreed, saying: "I would just echo the mayor's stance on the red flag law. It is currently a law in Colorado. If law enforcement has credible information that fits within the parameters of the red flag law, then we should take action on it.
"But as the mayor says we have to have the right information... to be able to do that. So if we do, then of course we should."
Why authorities may have sealed records of suspect’s bomb threats
We now know more about why the records from the suspect's previous arrest were sealed.
At the press conference earlier today, state prosecutor Michael Allen refused to comment on any of Anderson Lee Aldrich's previous interactions with law enforcement.
But he did point out that many criminal cases dismissed in the state of Colorado are automatically sealed, thanks to a bipartisan law passed in 2019.
"Colorado has very restrictive sealing laws," Mr Allen said. "What that means is that if a case is filed in a courtroom in the state of Colorado, and it is dismissed for any reason, whatever that is... it is automatically sealed.
"The idea is that that person shouldn't have to carry that charge around with them for the rest of their lives if there's no way to convict them of that charge. That's the design behind it."
Mr Allen added that the law requires authorities to say that "no such record exists" when asked about such cases.
Mayor praises 'humble' hero who tackled suspect
The mayor of Colorado Springs has praised the man who tackled the shooter to the floor, saying he had never encountered someone "so humble".
At a press conference this afternoon, Mayor John Suthers said he had met with Richard Fierro, a former US Army captain who led the charge against the attacker.
"I had the opportunity before I came here today to talk to Richard Fierro, identified as one of the two heroes that subdued the suspect in this case, and in my opinion – and I think the opinion of everyone involved – saved a lot of lives," Mr Suthers said.
“I have never encountered a person who had engaged in such heroic actions that was so humble about it. He simply said to me: ‘I was trying to protect my family’.”
'I just knew I had to take him down'
Here's our full story on Richard Fierro, the former Army captain who tackled the Colorado Springs shooter.
Mr Fierro, 45, told The New York Times he was with family and friends at Club Q on Saturday night when the suspect burst in and began spraying the club with automatic gunfire.
He said that his military training kicked in and he ran towards the gunman, grabbed him from behind by his body armour, and pulled him to the ground, before repeatedly hitting him over the head with his own pistol.
“I just knew I had to take him down,” Mr Fierro said.
Video: Aldrich surrenders to police in June 2021
Here’s the video of Anderson Lee Aldrich surrendering to police after alleged bomb threats in June last year.
Mike Pence backed away from anti-LGBT figures before Colorado shooting
Former vice president Mike Pence appeared to take a step back from his party’s hard-right wing stand in an interview that was taped just days before the deadly attack at a gay nightclub that has been blamed on a rising tide of anti-LGBT hate.
Mr Pence was interviewed by Margaret Brennan on CBS’s Face the Nation this past week; his remarks were broadcast on Sunday.
During the interview, he was asked about the legislation which was passed by the US Senate this week, seeking to protect the rights of same-sex marriages at the federal level.
Unlike other conservatives in his party, Mr Pence seemed to back away from the rhetoric that has been embraced by many far-right commentators such as Matt Walsh, Chris Rufo, and Tucker Carlson seeking to link LGBT+ Americans to pedophilia.
John Bowden has more.
Mike Pence backed away from anti-LGBT figures before five killed in Colorado shooting
Pence’s pre-taped remarks were broadcast just hours after deadly shooting at LGBT nightclub
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.