Who were the people killed in the Colorado Springs LGBT+ nightclub shooting?

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

"I love the folks I’ve met at this bar. It’s crazy how much support and love I’ve received here... y’all saved my life."

That is how Daniel Aston, a 28-year-old bartender at Club Q in Colorado Springs, described the well-known LGBT+ nightclub in a tweet in September.

Now Mr Aston has been named as one of the five people who were killed when a gunman entered the club on the evening of Saturday 19 November and opened fire with a rifle.

The shooting sparked renewed calls for stricter gun laws and mourning throughout the LGBT+ community, which has been warning since the start of this year that increasingly violent political rhetoric about LGBT+ people could lead to deaths.

Here is what we know so far about the five victims of the Colorado Springs shooting.

Derrick Rump was among those killed at Club Q in Colorado Springs (Derrick Rump via Facebook)

Daniel Alston

"Yooooooo, I gotta job!!!!" tweeted Daniel Alston in August 2020. The young transgender man had recently been persuaded by his parents to move to Colorado Springs from Oklahoma, and landed a gig at Club Q.

"He was the happiest he had ever been," Mr Alston's mother Sabrina Alston told Colorado Public Radio. "He was thriving and having fun and having friends. It’s just unbelievable. He had so much more life to give to us and to all to his friends and to himself."

Mrs Alston said she had known her son was trans since he was four years old, when he began insisting he was a boy and “refusing to wear girly clothes”. He began transitioning after leaving university, when he started hormone replacement therapy to masculinise his body.

Mr Alston made friends quickly, and the club became a home to him. "Every single goddamn time I even have the slightest thought of leaving Club Q, someone comes up and tells me 'you’re the reason I love this bar' or 'you and [fellow bartender] Derrick make me feel so safe and welcome here'," he tweeted in January.

In September he said: "I'm so f***ing grateful to everyone that I’ve met here in Colorado. Seriously, I thank god for y’all. I’m not sure if I would’ve survived without you guys."

Derrick Rump

Derrick Rump was another bartender at Club Q, where he often performed in drag shows. According to public records, he had moved to Colorado Springs from Pennsylvania in 2020.

"Derrick, you always treated me so sweetly and brightened up my days when I'd come out and see you at the Club," said his friend Anna Maria Elena on Facebook.

Derrick Rump in his drag persona (Derrick Rump via Facebook)

"[You] always made sure I was taken care of – and not just as a bar patron, as a friend. I'll miss you and your smile that could light up the darkest of your rooms, and your laugh that rubbed off on everyone around you."

Another friend, Delaney Sailer, said they had known Mr Rump for seven years and that he had often sat outside on the patio with them listening to their troubles.