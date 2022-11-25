✕ Close Army veteran gives account of tackling Colorado Springs gunman

The co-owner of the Colorado Springs gay nightclub where a shooting killed five people and injured 17 has blamed it on a new type of anti-LGBTQ hate spurred by right-wing activists and politicians.

In his first comments since Saturday night’s attack at Club Q, Nic Grzecka told Associated Press: “Lying about our community, and making them into something they are not, creates a different type of hate.”

A gunman, suspected to be Anderson Lee Aldrich, turned a drag queen’s birth celebration in Colorado Springs into a massacre after he opened fire just before midnight on Saturday with his AR-15-style rifle and a handgun.

Aldrich, 22, who has not entered a plea or spoken about the incident, wanted to be the “next mass killer” and go out “in a blaze”, according to past arrest records.

He is now facing preliminary charges including five counts of murder along with five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury following a mass shooting inside LGBT+ nightclub. The suspect will remain jailed without bond.

Booking photos reveal several bruises and other apparent wounds to the suspect’s face and neck.