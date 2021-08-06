Woman arrested after being filmed forcing five-year-old son into trunk of car

A woman who was filmed allegedly shoving her five-year-old son into the trunk of a car in Colorado has been charged with child abuse.

In cellphone footage of the incident, a bystander can be heard yelling “dude, you can’t put that f***** kid in the f***** trunk” as the woman allegedly pushed the screaming child into the back of a blue Chevrolet Malibu on Wednesday in the city of Pueblo.

The city’s police department was notified and appealed for information to locate the woman.

On Thursday, they announced the mother had been arrested.

She has been identified as 33-year-old homeless woman Chelsea-Rae Trujillo, who was also charged with breaching a restraining order.

UPDATE: Woman seen on video forcing 5-year-old into trunk of car has been arrested; police say the child is OK



https://t.co/IQVRcJ44XJ pic.twitter.com/JNsdaNnqsG — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 6, 2021

REQUEST FOR INFORMATION UPDATE



33-year-old, Chelsea Trujillo and her son were located by Pueblo Police. Trujillo was arrested on child abuse and restraining order violation. Thank you to everyone who assisted on this case. pic.twitter.com/T8QM81dtGK — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) August 5, 2021

Sgt. Franklyn Ortega of the Pueblo Police Department said the boy was physically OK, and had been placed in the care of child welfare services.

“Obviously, I think anybody who looks at that video would be concerned about the welfare of that little boy,” Mr Ortega said.

“We saw what we saw in the video, but we need to look at the whole thing, that’s why detectives are involved.”