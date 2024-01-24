Jump to content

‘Chemical attack’ on pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia is a possible hate crime, university says

Students say they still feel nauseous and are unable to get rid of the ‘putrid’ chemical smell days after alleged attack

Bevan Hurley
Wednesday 24 January 2024 16:44
Israel expands war; pro-Palestine protests in New York

An alleged “chemical-weapon” attack on more than a dozen pro-Palestinian protesters during a demonstration at Columbia University against the Israeli-Hamas war is being investigated as a possible hate crime, the university says.

Members of the Students for Justice in Palestine group described how two men approached them in an aggressive manner and sprayed their faces and clothes, leaving them with burning eyes, headaches and nausea at the 19 January protest in New York.

The NYPD is leading an investigation into the incident alongside federal authorities into “what appear to have been serious crimes, possibly hate crimes”, Columbia University interim provost Dennis Mitchell said in a statement.

Students injured in the attack told the Columbia Spectator the chemical was “skunk spray”, a hazardous liquid that is used by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) for crowd control in the West Bank.

Days after the incident, students injured in the incident say they still feel nauseous and are unable to remove the “putrid” smell from their clothing.

“Almost 96 hours since I was sprayed with skunk on campus: skin is still burning. very dizzy and nauseous,” Layla Saliba, 24, a graduate student at Columbia’s School of Social Work wrote in a post on X.

“Skunk water sticks to any fabric and cannot be washed out,” she added.

Ms Saliba did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment. She told the Columbia Spectator thatshe had sought medical attention at an urgent care clinic, where doctors diagnosed her with with “exposure to a harmful chemical”.

