Police are looking for a shooter who opened fire in Columbus, Ohio, leaving 10 injured.

The shooting occurred just before 2.30am on Sunday in the Short North neighborhood of Ohio’s capital city, Columbus Police Division said in a release. The shooting occurred at various points on North High Street, police said.

Hours after the massacre, the suspect is still at large. Police are asking for any relevant information on the suspected shooter. Little is known about the potential gunman, but he was seen wearing all black clothing, according to police.

The unidentified suspect is believed to have quickly fled the scene in a white four-door Honda Civic with tinted windows that they believe is tied to the shooting.

Ten victims — eight adults and two teens — were injured, ranging from 16 to 27 years old, police said. One adult remains in critical condition while the other nine are stable. All of those wounded are expected to survive, police told Associated Press.

Sgt Joe Albert detailed the police chase, telling WCMH that authorities chased the suspect’s car, but he did not stop or pull over. At one point during the chase, the suspect’s vehicle was driving “wrong-way” on North 4th Street before heading to I-670, the sergeant said. Police lost the vehicle on I-670 near the Grandview exit, unable to keep up with the speed of the vehicle in question.

Parts of North High Street were closed down as of early Sunday afternoon, the outlet reported.

“The gun violence that occurred early this morning in the Short North is outrageous, it’s unacceptable, and it must stop,” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther wrote in a statement.

The mayor urged anyone with knowledge of the matter to come forward with tips.

“We need the community to step up with tips and information to hold the perpetrators of this shooting accountable,” he said. “We need parents to step up - to know where their kids and teens are, and to enforce a curfew in their homes. And we need the state and federal governments to step up to keep guns off the streets and out of the hands of violent criminals.”

The Columbus shooting on Sunday morning marks the sixth mass shooting that the state has suffered this month, data from the Gun Violence Archive shows.