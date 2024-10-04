Texas teacher found having ‘sexual contact’ with student in home under construction

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Texas police say they found a local teacher having “sexual contact” with a student under 18 in a home under construction.

Comal County deputies arrested 51-year-old Jennifer Massey, an art teacher at Davenport High School, on Thursday evening. They responded to the scene after receiving a call for a suspicious person at an uncompleted home.

There, deputies conducted a preliminary investigation and found Massey and a “male juvenile” were having “sexual contact,” according to a statement from the Comal County Sheriff’s Office. She has since been charged with having an improper relationship between educator and student, a second-degree felony.

She is being held on a $50,000 surety bond, according to Comal County public records.

If convicted, Massey faces up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The Davenport High Principal Angela Looney issued a statement to parents following her arrest, noting Massey will not be returning to the school.

“The purpose of this message is to make you aware of a situation involving one of our teachers, Jennifer Massey,” Looney said. “The district learned that last night Mrs. Massey was charged with having an improper relationship with a student.”

“Mrs. Massey was placed on administrative leave this morning, and she will not be returning to Davenport High School.”

Looney also told parents that counselors are available for their children in the wake of the charge.

“I know it can be quite disturbing to learn that one of our teachers was charged with a crime such as this,” Looney said.

Comal Independent School District also gave a statement to local outlet KENS 5.

“The district does not condone inappropriate relationships between teachers and students,” a district spokesperson said. “Ensuring the safety and security of our students is our top priority. We will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement during their investigation.”