The mother of three children, who died after being found unconscious on a beach at Coney Island, New York, has been questioned, police have said.

Chief of Department Kenneth Corey told reporters at news briefing on Sunday that investigators had questioned the mother, who has not been named, after the deaths of the three children at a hospital on Monday morning, CBS New York reported.

He said his officers were called to an apartment on Neptune Avenue at around 1.40am am by a family member concerned for the safety of the children, who “may have (been) harmed,” said Chief Corey.

While nobody answered the door to that apartment, police made contact with the children’s father, who also expressed concerns for their wellbeing and that he believed the children were with the woman on Coney Island’s Boardwalk.

Around 90 minutes later, police got another 911 call from the mother, 30. Chief Corey described the woman as having been soaking wet, barefoot, and without her children.

“At about 4.42am this morning, the officers discovered three children, a 7-year-old male, a 4-year-old female, and another female who’s approximately three and half months old, on the shoreline here at the water’s edge on West 35th Street in Coney Island,” the police chief then added.

CPR was performed and the three children were taken to hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

There was not believed to be a prior history of abuse or neglect, according to police, although Chief Corey stressed that all information was preliminary and the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are reportedly considering the deaths a drowning, ABC7NY reported. The outlet added that the mother, who had been taken to the hospital for evaluation, was found on the boardwalk about two miles from where her children were.

The Independent has approached the New York Police Department (NYPD) for further comment.