Wild shootout erupts between duelling groups at Coney Island in broad daylight
Officials say 36 rounds fired during altercation on Mermaid Avenue
Police have released a video showing two groups allegedly engaged in a shoot-out in broad daylight in Coney Island, New York.
On Sunday, the two groups approached each other on Mermaid Avenue near West 25th Street in Coney Island and began exchanging fire, the New York Post reported.
The two groups were each composed of four people, police were reported as saying, and as many as five people were seen opening fire in the Brooklyn neighbourhood.
On Wednesday, the New York Police Department (NYPD) released a video of the incident showing the shooting taking place on a sidewalk.
About 36 rounds were fired before the individuals disappeared from the scene, police said, with one group heading for a nearby building and he other fleeing east.
Police said there was property damage only, according to the report, and no injuries.
No further details about the incident were released and the NYPD are appealing for any witnesses or information regarding the shoot-out.
The incident was not the only shooting to occur in broad daylight in New York City at the weekend with another occurring in Queens, NBC New York reported.
Two NYPD officers were fired-at during the incident, as video released by the police department on Sunday showed.
Police announced in April that despite a decline in homicides compared to last year in New York City, the number of shootings had risen from 260 to 296 since the same period last year, The New York Times reported.
The Independent has approached the NYPD for comment.
