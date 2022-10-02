Connecticut fugitive arrested at his birthday party in Georgia

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A fugitive from Connecticut was captured in Georgia while attending his own birthday party, police said.

According to the Henry Country Sheriff's Office, Forenza Murphy, 31, was tracked to a family member's house in Georgia, where they celebrated his birthday.

Fox 5 Atlanta reports that he was taken into custody at the home on Saturday afternoon.

Prior to fleeing, Murphy was serving a four-year prison sentence for a robbery conviction. He was being held at a Connecticut Department of Corrections facility halfway house in Bridgeport and left without clearance. He was last seen there on 8 August.

Deputies received a tip on Saturday afternoon that Murphy had been spotted at a family members house in McDonough, which is approximately an hour southeast of Atlanta.

He and his family were setting up for the party when police arrived.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett praised his department after the arrest.

“If you make your way into Henry County, we’re going to get on your trail and we won’t stop until you’re caught. It was a great collaborative effort with The Connecticut DOC that led to the apprehension of Murphy,” he told Channel 2 News.

Murphy has been taken to the Henry County Jail and is expected to face additional charges.