Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Connecticut fugitive arrested at his birthday party in Georgia

Murphy was last seen in Connecticut on 8 August

Graig Graziosi
Sunday 02 October 2022 18:28
<p>Forenza Murphy, 31, was caught by police in Georgia on his birthday</p>

Forenza Murphy, 31, was caught by police in Georgia on his birthday

(Henry County Sheriff Office)

A fugitive from Connecticut was captured in Georgia while attending his own birthday party, police said.

According to the Henry Country Sheriff's Office, Forenza Murphy, 31, was tracked to a family member's house in Georgia, where they celebrated his birthday.

Fox 5 Atlanta reports that he was taken into custody at the home on Saturday afternoon.

Prior to fleeing, Murphy was serving a four-year prison sentence for a robbery conviction. He was being held at a Connecticut Department of Corrections facility halfway house in Bridgeport and left without clearance. He was last seen there on 8 August.

Deputies received a tip on Saturday afternoon that Murphy had been spotted at a family members house in McDonough, which is approximately an hour southeast of Atlanta.

He and his family were setting up for the party when police arrived.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett praised his department after the arrest.

“If you make your way into Henry County, we’re going to get on your trail and we won’t stop until you’re caught. It was a great collaborative effort with The Connecticut DOC that led to the apprehension of Murphy,” he told Channel 2 News.

Murphy has been taken to the Henry County Jail and is expected to face additional charges.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in