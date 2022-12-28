Idaho murders – latest: Ex-tenant reveals details about King Road house where four students were killed
Follow for live updates on the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow
Father of Idaho murder victim says ‘means of death’ do not match
The investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students has entered its seventh week with no signs police are any closer to catching the killer.
Christmas marked the six-week anniversary of the day Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.
At the time of the murders, two other housemates were home and are believed to have slept through the violent attacks.
A former tenant told ABC News that the house on King Road was “very familiar” to a lot of students in the college town – while he revealed that it would have been difficult for the killer to move around unnoticed in the “creaky” property.
“It’s definitely an old, creaky house,” said Cole Altenede.
“You can’t walk up any of the stairs or on any of the floors without everybody in the house knowing it.”
As the investigation rumbles on, police are still hunting for the occupant or occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra seen “in the immediate area” of the crime scene around the time of the slayings.
Moscow police chief gives vague comment on killer’s whereabouts
In an interview with NewsNation last week, Moscow police chief James Fry declined to answer a question about whether the culprit was still in the area.
“Like I said, we’re not disclosing any of that, but there’s some of that we just don’t know at this point,” Mr Fry said. “We’re still trying to put everything together.
“We’ve said all along that we need people to be vigilant, we need people to pay attention. We’re not sure exactly where the individual is.”
That answer is likely to frustrate families and locals who have criticised the investigation for refusing to release information, as well as confusing and sometimes inconsistent public statements.
University of Idaho to bolster security in the spring
The University of Idaho will increase its security next semester after four of its students were killed in a nearby off-campus home.
Six weeks after the fatal stabbings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow on 13 November, the killer remains at large. Police in the town of just 25,000 are still receiving tips about a Hyundai Elantra seen near the scene of the crime around the time of the slayings.
It has now been revealed that the University of Idaho plans to offer self-defence, stalking awareness, and vigilance courses to students during the upcoming spring semester. The college will also work “with fraternity and sorority chapters to bring external experts in to assess chapter facility safety and security.”
The university will allow students who do not wish to return to the Moscow campus to take online courses or attend classes at the Boise, Idaho Falls, and Coeur d’Alene campuses. Meanwhile, students who stay in Moscow will see more law enforcement and security personnel, according to Fox.
Kaylee Goncalves’ father shares his determination to find his daughter’s killer
Steve Goncalves spoke to CNN about his determination to keep faith in the investigation as more than five weeks have passed since the 13 November murders with no arrests made and no suspects identified.
When asked if he believes that police will find his daughter’s killer, he responded: “Yes, I have to, I have to. I couldn’t sleep if I thought…”
He added that the family is “trying to do everything to help and we’re trying to collaborate with” law enforcement as – with the case dragging on – relations have become increasingly fraught.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the story:
Idaho victim’s father says he ‘has to believe’ murders will be solved
Murder victim’s father says he doesn’t believe mystery white Hyundai Elantra is still in Moscow more than five weeks on
Moscow police chief defends agency’s investigation
Amid growing tension between the victims’ loved ones about the lack of information being released and doubts raised on whether the local department has the resources and experience to handle the probe, the chief of police said he will keep lead oversight of the investigation.
“There have been numerous questions about leadership in this investigation. Let me be clear, this is the Moscow Police Department’s investigation, and I am the Chief of Police,” Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said in a video statement last week.
He continued: “The decisions are mine and mine alone. I have an excellent Command Staff, with over 94 years of combined experience, overseeing the investigation’s daily operation, and I select who runs the investigative teams.”
Bodycam shows Moscow police responding to unrelated noise
Bodycam footage emerged last week of Moscow police officers responding to a noise complaint on 1 September at their residence. In the bodycam, obtained by NewsNation, officers repeatedly ask to talk to people who lived in the house, while several young adults are seen leaving the home.
Loud music and partying can be heard as officers then proceed to dump cans of beer left behind in the parking lot.
Two men who answered the door told officers that they believed the residents were females but did not know them personally. Eventually, authorities got Mogen on the phone and warned her to tell people partying inside the home to turn down the volume.
In a statement to The Independent, Idaho State Police said last week that the incident is not believed to be related to the murders.
What happened in the Idaho murder victims’ final hours?
They did what they’d do on any Saturday night.
Could clues to the Idaho killings lie in victims’ ordinary evenings?
The Independent’s Sheila Flynn has the story:
Campus to club to crime scene: Final hours of Idaho college murder victims
They did what they’d do on any Saturday night. Could clues to the Idaho killings lie in victims’ ordinary evenings? Reporting from Moscow, Sheila Flynn outlines the four young students’ final hours
The conspiracies ruled out by investigators
Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found murdered in the off-campus home that the three female students shared in the early hours of 13 November.
The four victims were all stabbed multiple times with a fixed-blade knife and are believed to have died at around 3am or 4am that morning.
While the case has garnered national interest, officials are remaining tightlipped about key parts of the investigation in order to keep its integrity.
However, they have debunked several online rumours and ruled out potential ties to the killings.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the story:
Idaho college murders: The rumours and conspiracy theories ruled out
While officials are remaining tightlipped about key parts of the investigation, they have debunked several online rumours and ruled out potential ties to the killings
Moscow Police address speculation about U of I’s professor
History chair Rebecca Scofield argued in the lawsuit filed last week in Moscow that TikTok user Ashley Guillard accused her of participating in a murder-for-hire plot in the killings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
Ms Guillard inaccurately claims to have solved high-profile mysterious deaths through tarot reading on the platform, where she has more than 100,000 followers. She has posted several videos linking Prof Scofield romantically with one of the victims and falsely stating that was the motive behind the killings.
On Tuesday, Moscow police addressed the incident.
“At this time in the investigation, detectives do not believe the female associate professor and chair of the history department at the University of Idaho suing a TikTok user for defamation is involved in this crime,” a statement by the department read.
“The Moscow Police Department will not provide a statement about the ongoing civil process.”
Madison Mogen’s father hits out at ‘misinformation’
Mogen’s father, Ben Mogen, told the Spokesman-Review that he still has many questions about his daughter’s murder, but noted that authorities have worked tirelessly to keep his family informed about developments in the probe.
Mr Mogen went on to decry the overwhelming amount of conspiracies and debunked theories that continue to circulate on the internet despite authorities’ attempts to make accurate information available whilst keeping the integrity of the case.
“It’s hard for me to read all of these articles,” Mr Mogen told the Review. “I can get all my news about it right from there [authorities], and I don’t have to try and drudge through all this misinformation.”
The Independent has the story:
Madison Mogen’s father hits out at ‘misinformation’ around Idaho murders
Ben Mogen says authorities have worked tirelessly to keep him informed about developments in the investigation into his daughter’s murder
Why Moscow, Idaho, is not as peaceful as you think
In the aftermath of the quadruple murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, droves of reporters descended into Moscow to cover the 13 November crime.
The town has been largely portrayed in cable news as a fairly safe town, Stephen Lyons reports for The Independent.
“These out-of-town parachuters use words like “idyllic” and “peaceful” to describe the city of 25,000, as if wheat fields and wilderness could never harbor such violence,” he writes.
“If the reporters had dug a little deeper they might have discovered that dramatic murders, disappearances and even mass shootings are part of Moscow’s legacy.”
Read the full story.