Son of Creedence Clearwater Revival drummer accused of killing his girlfriend

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Brent Clifford, the son of Creedence Clearwater Revival drummer Doug Clifford, who has been arrested in connection with a California murder after a woman believed to be his missing girlfriend was found dead in Nevada, is also a person of interest in murder in Reno.

Clifford, 55, was taken into custody on Wednesday in a joint effort between the Reno Police Department, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.

He is accused of killing Patricia Portella-Wright, 48, who has been missing since August 9, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

A body found Thursday morning off Mount Rose Highway in Washoe County, Nevada, was tentatively identified to be Portella-Wright, but officials are awaiting confirmation from the Washoe County Coroner’s Office.

Brent Clifford, 55, was arrested on Wednesday after the body of a woman, believed to be his girlfriend was found dumped along a highway in Nevada ( Placer County Sheriff's Office )

“Through investigation we obtained information that led us to the area of Mt. Rose Highway. Using a drone, we were able to locate the body of a female down a steep embankment,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators say Portella-Wright was Clifford’s girlfriend and believe she was last seen with him on August 4.

A motive for the killing has not been revealed, but authorities say there is “apparent foul play involved.”

Clifford was also named a person of interest in another murder and a warrant was out for his arrest after William Andrews, 68, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Reno, according to Reno Police.

Patricia Portella-Wright, 48, has been missing since August 9 ( Placer County Sheriff's Office )

Police said the two men knew each other. When Clifford was arrested in Portola, about 50 miles northwest of Reno, he was driving Andrews’ red 2003 Chevy Blazer.

“The male victim in that homicide was discovered on the morning of Sunday, August 11," the Placer County Sheriff’s Office also said. "The red 2003 Chevrolet Blazer that belonged to the homicide victim was found in the same area Clifford was arrested in Portola."

Clifford was charged with homicide and booked into Placer County Jail and is being held without bail.

He is the son of Doug Clifford, longtime drummer for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Creedence Clearwater Revival.