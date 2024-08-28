Support truly

Six people accused of being part of a Southern California "crime tourism" ring that stole millions in home burglaries and heists have been charged.

The charges are the result of a wide-reaching federal investigation into crime tourism groups from South America which are reportedly responsible for thefts of luxury goods from the homes of Southern California residents, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

In addition to swiping luxury goods, the groups have also been accused of stealing identities and laundering millions in illicit money while in the US, according to law enforcement officials.

Prosecutors alleged that Juan Carlos Thola-Duran, 57, of Canyon Country, directed the crimes, sending groups to various parts of the US to conduct thefts. The alleged thieves burglarized homes, shoplifted, and stole bank and credit cards, police said.

The six individuals named in the 46-count indictment have been charged with money laundering, wire fraud, conspiracy, and structuring transactions to avoid having to report to federal finance agencies.

US Attorney Martin Estrada issued a statement calling crime tourism a "major problem" that is affecting not just Southern California, but all of the US.

“These defendants facilitated and directed crime tourists who committed hundreds of robberies across the country. In essence, they acted as quarterbacks for a team of thieves,” he said.

According to prosecutors, Thola-Duran and his live-in girlfriend, Ana Maria Arriagada, 41, provided heist vehicles to the crime tourists through Driver Power Rentals, a company run by Thola-Duran.

Once the thieves had stolen credit cards, Thola-Duran allegedly instructed them to max out their limits by purchasing gift cards, electronics, and luxury goods from big-box retailers, prosecutors said.

In addition to directing the thefts, Thola-Duran is also accused of acting as a fence. Prosecutors said he allegedly offered to buy the stolen goods from the thieves for a fraction of the items' price, after which he sold the goods to other buyers.

Thola-Duran allegedly made approximately $5.5 million from the theft and resale plot, prosecutors said. He reportedly bought horses, real estate, and luxury goods with the ill-gotten gains.

The indictment has also accused Thola-Duran, Arriagada and others of obtaining nearly $275,000 in fraudulent PPP loans meant to help businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prosecutors said the trend of criminal tourist rings began approximately five years ago and has driven up the number of home burglaries across Los Angeles and San Diego counties. The trend has resulted in the LAPD to create a South American Theft Group task force to focus on the crime rings.