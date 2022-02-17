Parents arrested after leaving 2-year-old in freezing car to go skiing

Two Vermont skiers left their toddler in a car in 28 degree weather so they could hit the slopes at Killington Resort in Vermont, where they were also employed – and were charged with DUI and cruelty to a child after witnesses reported spotting the unattended 2-year-old.

Katelyn Brent, 21, of Hampton, New York, and Cory Ahern, 29, were both charged after the February 8 incident, police said in a release.

Cops had been called “to an unknown parking lot located somewhere within the Killington Resort for a report of a child being left alone and unattended in a vehicle while the parents were allegedly skiing,” the department said. “A short time later, Killington Police located the vehicle traveling on East Mountain Road and stopped the vehicle to investigate further and ascertain the safety of the child who was located in the back seat at the time of the stop.”

Brent was driving and suspected of intoxication; she was subsequently arrested and charged with DUI along with cruelty to a child. Passenger Ahern was charged with cruelty to a child.

“With the assistance of Killington Resort management, it was determined both Ahern and Brent accessed loading lift gates 10 times during the day” in question, police said, adding that “ both ultimately admitted their involvement in leaving their child alone in their vehicle while skiing” but “checked on the child immediately after each ‘run’.”

Brent and Ahern are due in court on February 28 in Killington, which is just under a three-hour drive northwest of Boston.