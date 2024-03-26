Cuba Gooding Jr accused of sexual assault in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs lawsuit

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cuba Gooding Jr has been named in an amended lawsuit that accuses music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs of sex trafficking, sexual assault and the distribution of narcotics and firearms.

The actor, known for films including Boyz N the Hood and Jerry Maguire, was named as part of an amendment filed on Monday. The lawsuit, filed in February, is being brought against Combs and others, including his son Justin Combs, by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones.

The lawsuit now alleges that Gooding Jr sexually harassed and assaulted Mr Jones after being “groomed” and then “passed off” by Combs to the actor.

The alleged incident took place while on Combs’ yacht. According to the amended suit, the mogul suggested that Gooding Jr “get to know” Mr Jones better and left them alone in a makeshift studio.

“Cuba Gooding Jr began touching, groping, and fondling Mr Jones’ legs, his upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks, and his shoulders,” the lawsuit stated.

Music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been accused of sex trafficking and sexual assault among other things (Getty Images)

“According to Mr Jones he was extremely uncomfortable and proceeded to lean away from Mr Gooding Jr. He rejected his advances and Mr Gooding Jr did not stop until Mr Jones forcibly pushed him away.”

The lawsuit described Gooding Jr as “a relevant actor who has fallen from grace due to several sexual assault lawsuits and a recent guilty plea for sexual assault”. His alleged actions were described as “willful, wanton and malicious”.

“At all relevant times, Mr Gooding Jr acted with conscious disregard for Plaintiff’s rights and feelings, acted with the knowledge of or with reckless disregard for the fact that his conduct was certain to cause injury and/or humiliation to Plaintiff, and intended to cause fear, physical injury and/or pain and suffering to Plaintiff,” it stated.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Gooding Jr for comment on the accusations.

Mr Jones filed his original lawsuit back in February, accusing Combs of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.

The lawsuit described Gooding Jr as ‘a relevant actor who has fallen from grace due to several sexual assault lawsuits’ (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

According to the suit, Mr Jones had lived with Combs from September 2022 to September 2023 while helping produce songs for the rapper’s Love album. He also spent several weeks on the rapper’s yacht.

Throughout this time, the lawsuit stated, Mr Jones “witnessed, experienced, and endured many things” that went far beyond his role. Mr Jones allegedly secured hundreds of hours of Combs, his staff and his guests, allegedly “engaging in serious in serious illegally”, the lawsuit stated.

According to the suit, Mr Jones has “irrefutable evidence” of, among other things, the distribution of drugs including ecstasy and cocaine and the distribution of unregistered firearms.

Combs also allegedly provided “laced alcoholic beverages” to minors and sex workers at his homes in California and Florida, the lawsuit stated.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Combs for comment.

It comes after homes belonging to Combs in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by officials from US Homeland Security on Monday “in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation”.

Homes belonging to Combs in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by officials from US Homeland Security on Monday (AP)

In a statement issued on Monday, Homeland Security said: “Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners.

Fox 11 shared video footage of the raid taken from an overhead helicopter that showed several individuals in handcuffs outside the property, including two men.

The rapper and music mogul – who is credited with helping launch the careers of artists including Biggie Smalls, Mary J Blige and Usher – has faced a string of varying accusations in the past six months.

Another lawsuit, filed in December, alleged that Combs had gang-raped a 17-year-old girl in 2003.

The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, accused Combs of plying her with drugs and alcohol at his New York studio and then raping her along with two associates.

The suit accused Combs of a “sex trafficking scheme”, in which Jane Doe was flown by private jet from her home in Michigan to New York.

Combs has vehemently denied all accusations against him and vowed to “fight for my name, my family and for the truth”.