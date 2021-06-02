New York subway hacked in computer breach linked to China

The New York City subway authority was hacked in April, The New York Times reported on Wednesday, as cyberattacks have targeted America’s energy resources, meat supplies and more.

The attack was orchestrated by a hacking group that is believed to have ties to the Chinese government, according to the publication.

Hackers were unable to gain access to the system that controls the train cars, which could impact rider safety if breached.

But there was concern that the attack left behind a back door that would allow hackers to continue to infiltrate the Metropolitan Transit Authority’s (MTA) operational system, according to a document detailing the hack, which was obtained by The New York Times.

The hack has not been disclosed publicly but the MTA did report it to the proper law enforcement agencies.

A forensic analysis of the cyber attack showed no signs of a back door for hackers or that any customers’ personal information was stolen.

In a statement to The Independent, Rafail Portnoy, the MTA’s chief technology officer, said the agency responded “quickly and aggressively” to the attack by bringing on Mandiant, a cyber security firm, to assist in the hack.

“Forensic audit found no evidence operational systems were impacted, no employee or customer information breached, no data loss and no changes to our vital systems,” Mr Portnoy said.

“Importantly, the MTA’s existing multi-layered security systems worked as designed, preventing spread of the attack and we continue to strengthen these comprehensive systems and remain vigilant as cyber-attacks are a growing global threat,” he added.

