Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fourteen-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton spent the last moments of his life running away from the threat of gunfire. Four bottles of water that he picked from a convenience store’s refrigerator, and then put back inside, translated to a death sentence after owner Rick Chow, 58, allegedly became convinced the teen was shoplifting.

Mr Chow, who is Asian American, chased the Black teen out of the Xpress Mart Shell store in Columbia, South Carolina, before allegedly shooting the minor in the back around 8pm on Sunday. Mr Chow, who is said to have a history of opening fire on suspected thieves, told police he believed Cyrus was armed.

Although a gun was recovered in the proximity of the teen’s body, authorities have said that the single shot that killed him was consistent with wounds that victims sustain while running away from an attacker. There is no evidence that the teen ever pointed the gun at Mr Chow investigators say.

The store owner has since been arrested and charged with murder.

“When [his] mother sent this picture to me I had to do a double take because he looked so much like my middle son,” the Carmack-Belton family’s attorney Todd Rutherford said in a statement to The Independent. “What happened to him wasn’t an accident, it’s something that the Black community has experienced for generations: being racially profiled, then shot down in the street like a dog. Words can’t describe the pain I feel having known this family for decades.”

Cyrus’ death has sparked outrage in the community and several protests at the convenience store. Earlier this week, dozens of crushed water bottles littered the parking lot graffiti reading “Cyrus” or “14” covered the walls.

Here’s everything we know about the case:

The shooting

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said at a Monday press conference that Mr Chow wrongly suspected Cyrus had stolen four bottles of water before a verbal altercation unfolded between the two.

“The video footage that we have seen shows him picking some items up, not stealing them, and then he politely and quickly put the items back where he found them,” Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said in a video statement, noting that there was no evidence they altercation had become physical.

The teen then fled the store and was pursued by Mr Chow, who was armed with a pistol, and his son. Mr Chow legally owned the gun and it is believed that he had a concealed weapons permit, the sheriff said.

As they ran by nearby apartments, Cyrus reportedly fell and got back up. Sheriff Lott said Mr Chow then fired his weapon, striking Cyrus in the back. Mr Chow’s son had reportedly said moments before that the teen had a gun.

The Xpress Mart convenience store is seen on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

“Even if he had shoplifted four bottles of water, which he had taken out of the cooler and then put back — even if he had done that, that’s not something you should shoot anybody over, much less a 14-year-old,” Sheriff Lott said. “You just don’t do that.”

Investigators have been able to establish both that Cyrus was not shoplifting and that he didn’t point the gun at Mr Chow, the sheriff clarified.

Deputies responding to the scene found Cyrus on the side of the road. A bystander was performing CPR on him before paramedics took over, according to USA TODAY.

Cyrus died from a single gunshot wound to his right lower back at the hospital. Coroner Naida Rutherford said the bullet caused a haemorrhage and damage to his heart.

“It seems to be consistent with someone who was running away from the assailants and so we are confident that this was done in a manner that we will now classify as a homicide,” the coroner said. “This was not an accidental shooting by any means ... This was a very intentional shooting. And unfortunately, Cyrus Carmack-Belton lost his life.”

Previous altercations at the store

There had been previous shoplifting incidents-turned-violent at the store, but they didn’t rise to the level where Mr Chow should have been charged, Mr Lott said.

“Last night it rose to that level and that’s why he’s charged with murder today,” Mr Lott said.

Redacted incident reports show that on one occasion, on 4 May 2015, a shopkeeper believed to be Mr Chow struggled with a woman outside of the Xpress Mart after she stole a case of Bud Light. As the woman attempted to drive off, the shopkeeper fired at her vehicle.

South Carolina gas station owner Rick Chow has been charged with murder after shooting 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton (Richland County Sheriff's Department)

On another occasion, on 12 October 2018, the shopkeeper confronted another shoplifter who took oven cleaner without paying. During the confrontation, the shoplifter assaulted the shopkeeper, who fired at him twice - hitting him once in the leg.

Although the name of the shopkeeper was redacted in the reports, CBS confirmed that the reports identified Mr Chow as the shooter in both cases - while Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Mr Chow was involved.

Mr Chow appeared in court on Tuesday and was ordered to be held in jail pending a bail hearing.

Community outrage after ‘senseless’ killing

The sheriff’s department said that a crowd that gathered to protest the shooting on Monday had been dispersed after it turned violent. Deputies had arrived to find windows smashed, and looters stealing items from the store.

Mr Lott said his department plans to prosecute the looters.

Community members have also expressed their outrage and disbelief following the tragedy.

In a TikTok, Naida Rutherford told through tears how she had a son the same age as Cyrus.

“He could be my son, do you guys understand that? He could be any of our kids,” the coroner said. “I think I’m just like everybody else in the world — I’m just tired, I’m just tired of seeing our young black men killed.”

Sheriff Lott also said: “It’s senseless. It doesn’t make sense. We have a family that’s grieving, we have a community that’s grieving over a 14-year-old that was shot.”

‘He was tenacious and had an infectious smile’

Cyrus was remembered by his school as a young man who was intelligent, humorous, quick-witted and well-liked by his classmates.

“We could always depend on Cyrus to ask questions beyond the scope of the topic as he often would seek to understand, rather than accept and move on. He often had conversations with members of the faculty & staff about his dreams, goals and aspirations,” the Summitt Parkway Middle School said in a statement.

The teen reportedly dreamed of becoming a tattoo artist and having a shop one day. He had just been promoted to start high school in the fall.

We all poured into him daily and we were pleased to see the results of his hard work.. We remember his infectious smile and tenacity,” the release added. “We were blessed to have Cyrus a part of The Nest and pleased to see some of the seeds that were planted grow and blossom. He will be remembered forever in our hearts.”

Cyrus will be laid to rest on Saturday (3 June).

“One beacon of hope is seeing the resilience of the black community as they wrap their arms around this family that has joined the club that no Black family ever wants to be a part of,” attorney Todd Rutherford said about Cyrus’ grieving family.