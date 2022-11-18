Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tearful father of Tennessee nurse shot dead lunges at alleged killers in court

Caitlyn Marie Kaufman, 26, was on her way to work in the ICU when she was shot dead on the highway on 3 December 2020

Johanna Chisholm
Friday 18 November 2022 16:14
Father of nurse shot dead lunges at accused killers in court

The father of a Tennessee nurse who was shot dead while driving to work in 2020 made a dramatic lunge at his daughter’s alleged killers in a Nashville courtroom before getting escorted from the building.

Video footage from the courtroom on Tuesday shows the two men accused of killing the 26-year-old nurse, Devaunte Lewis Hill and James Edward Cowan, being ushered into their seats while handcuffed in a pair of matching orange jumpsuits.

Seconds later, the victim’s father, Rick Kaufman, is seen rushing towards the plexiglass partition that separates the accused killers from the rest of the court. He then got bodychecked by a deputy and dragged out of the room.

The father was in attendance for the first day of the motions hearing, where the two men – Hill and Cowan – are facing charges of criminal homicide. Hill has been charged with assault with bodily injury, WKRN-TV reported.

The charges in the murder case stem from an incident that occurred on 3 December 2020, during which the 26-year-old nurse, who had moved to Nashville from Pennsylvania for work, was allegedly shot and killed by the pair of suspects while she was driving along Interstate 40.

Kaufman was on her way to work at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital and never arrived for her shift. Her car was later discovered on the side of the road by a Metro Parks officer, Sgt Chris Dickerson told News Channel 5.

“He came up upon the vehicle and he realised that it had several bullet holes in the vehicle, and then he saw that there was an individual inside slumped over the steering wheel, so he positioned his vehicle in front of hers, and I believe called for additional units,” Sgt Dickerson said.

Recommended

Officers initially suspected that the altercation stemmed from a road rage incident, and that one of the men inside the car fired at least six rounds into Kaufman’s grey Mazda SUV with one of the bullets causing her fatal wound.

Rick Kaufman, the father of Caitlyn Kaufman, is escorted from a Nashville courtroom by deputies after he lunged at a partition toward Devaunte Lewis Hill and James Edward Cowan, the men accused of killing his daughter in 2020

(Fox Nashville/video screengrab)

A medical examiner said that it took 15 seconds for the 26-year-old to succumb to her wounds, WZTZ reported. But in that small window, she managed to pull over to the shoulder of the highway before dying.

The pair of men did not take any plea deal. The district attorney handling the case is requesting that both suspects receive a life in prison sentence without parole.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in