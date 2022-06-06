Man destroys $5m in ancient artifacts in museum row with girlfriend

Both Greek and Native American art were destroyed

Graig Graziosi
Monday 06 June 2022 17:18

Related video: ‘Mona Lisa’ painting smeared with cake by man disguised

A 21-year-old man reportedly broke into the Dallas Museum of Art and destroyed $5m worth of ancient Greek artifacts after getting into a fight with his girlfriend.

Brian Hernandez was detained by security guards on Wednesday after he allegedly broke into the museum and began smashing priceless ancient art.

He allegedly smashed through the museum's glass front door with a metal chair around 9.40pm on Wednesday night.

Police reviewed surveillance footage which reportedly shows Mr Hernandez using a stool to smash two display cases and damage several pieces of ancient art, including two pots estimated at $5m in value.

He told police that he wrecked the museum because he was "mad at his girl”.

In addition to the 2,500 year old Greek artifacts he allegedly destroyed, police also said he destroyed a contemporary Native American piece of art valued at $10,000 and a Greek cup from around 540 BCE valued at $100,000.

An ancient Greek pot destroyed at the Dallas Museum of Art. Brian Hernandez, 21, allegedly destroyed the pot and other artifacts after he became angry with his girlfriend and broke into the museum.

(Dallas Museum of Art)

He went on to allegedly destroy a telephone, a computer and a bench inside the museum.

The initial estimates of the damage he caused is $5,153,000. However, the museum's director, Agustin Arteaga, said he was working with insurers to determine the damage, noting that the final estimate could be lower than the initial $5m number.

"We anticipate the real total could be a fraction of the original $5 million estimate," he said in a statement.

Eventually security guards caught up with Mr Hernandez on the museum's main floor. They were alerted to his presence when a motion detector alarm went off.

When they asked what he was doing in the museum, he allegedly told the guards he "got mad at his girl so he broke in and started destroying property," a police report said.

According to police, Mr Hernandez also called 911 on himself. The police arrived around 10.10pm and arrested the man.

The museum reopened on Thursday, though the areas where Mr Hernandez allegedly caused damage were blocked off to allow the investigation to continue unhindered.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in