Dallas Cowboys paid $2.4m settlement over alleged spying on cheerleaders, report says

The cheerleaders accused a senior executive of watching them undress in 2015, ESPN has reported

Nathan Place
New York
Wednesday 16 February 2022 17:51
(Independent)

The Dallas Cowboys awarded its cheerleaders a $2.4m settlement after the squad accused a team executive of spying on them while they changed, reports say.

ESPN revealed the confidential settlement on Wednesday, citing documents it obtained and anonymous sources.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in