A suspect is on the run after one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting on a DART train in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday – just hours after a mass shooting left eight dead at a nearby shopping mall.

Gunfire broke out on board a Green Line train near Hatcher Station when two people got into an argument on Sunday afternoon, accoding to authorities.

DART police said that officers were called to reports of a shooting on the northbound train at around 4.30pm.

Officers arrived on the scene to find two people – one of them a bystander – suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both transported to local hospitals where one of the victims was pronounced dead.

The condition of the second victim – the bystander – is unknown.

A third individual was also wounded in the shooting after being struck by shrapnel and was treated at the scene, police said.

Now, DART police are searching for the suspected shooter, whose identity is unknown.

It is currently unclear whether or not the individuals knew each other prior to the shooting or what the initial argument involved.

DART Green Line trains resumed normal operations hours after the shooting but the bus shuttle remained canceled for the rest of the day, according to DART’s Twitter account.

The shooting topped off a deadly weekend for the state of Texas as eight victims were killed in a mass shooting at an outlet mall in Allen and another eight people were killed when a car rammed a group of people outside a migrant shelter in Brownsville.

The mall mass shooting took place just a 30-minute drive from the DART train’s Hatcher Station and just one day earlier.

On Saturday afternoon, gunman Mauricio Garcia, 33, drove to the Allen Premium Outlets and opened fire on innocent shoppers with an AR-15-style rifle.

Eight victims were killed in the horror attack before the gunman was shot dead by a law enforcement officer who was already on the scene for an unrelated incident.

The motive for the attack remains unknown but the gunman was wearing a patch reading “RWDS” – standing for Right Wing Death Squad – as he carried out the rampage.

Police sources told NBC News that Garcia – an Army veteran who worked as a security guard – had also posted neo-Nazi and white supremacist content online.

Police on the scene of the mass shooting at a mall in Allen (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Meanwhile, in Brownsville, eight people were killed when an SUV slammed into a crowd of people outside a migrant shelter in the border city on Sunday afternoon.

Horrifying footage, taken from a security camera and shared by Texas Rep Henry Cuellar, shows a group of people waiting for a bus outside the city’s Ozanam Center. The SUV then rams into the victims.

Seven people died before an eighth victim succumbed to their injuries in hospital later that day.

At least nine others were hospitalised.

Most of the victims were Venezuelan men who had spent the night at the shelter and were boarding a bus to return to downtown Brownsville.

Officials initially said that the incident appeared to be intentional and described the driver – whose identity remains unknown – as “very uncooperative”.