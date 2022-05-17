FBI opens hate crime investigation into Dallas salon shooting
The FBI’s Dallas field office and the US Department of Justice have opened a hate crime investigation following the shooting of three Korean women in a hair salon in Texas.
A suspect is in custody following the shooting at Hair World Salon in Dallas on 11 May. Federal law enforcement – including US attorneys and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division – have opened a federal probe, according to the FBI.
Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia has said the shootings may be connected to other recent shootings involving Asian-run businesses in the city.
This is a developing story
