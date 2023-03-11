Dallas police hunt man filmed dumping dog on road as traumatised pet chases car

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dallas police are hunting a man caught on video dumping a dog on a road before the animal forlornly chased after his vehicle.

The incident was caught on camera on a road near the Texas city that has become notorious as a dumping spot for unwanted animals.

Authorities said the surveillance footage shows a man stopping on Dowdy Ferry Road in an older model Chevrolet SUV, before opening the tailgate and taking out a young German Shepherd mix.

The man calmly then got back into the vehicle and drove off as the dog gave chase, narrowly avoiding getting hit by other cars.

“That was an intentional dump and he did not want to be caught. And he did not want that dog and he made that clear,” said Jeremy Boss of the Dowdy Ferry Animal Commission, whose cameras captured the incident.

“It makes me sick to my stomach when I see people that will take the time to take their dog, drive out here, and throw it out like trash like Dowdy Ferry is known for.”

The group has installed hidden cameras in the area to try and prevent the dumping of dogs there.

“People that dump dogs, they have no conscience. Either that or they have no brain. I don’t understand the logic in doing it,” added Mr Boss.

Dallas police said they are searching for the suspect, who could be charged with a class A misdemeanour offence.

“A crime like this is one of those that’s so random that we need the public’s help when they see something like, in this case, something suspicious, or they see an act like this taking place,” said Dallas police department spokesperson Brian Martinez.

Two years ago, a man was caught on camera dumping two puppies who had been clubbed to death. Sebastian Acosta was convicted and sentenced to six years in prison for offences that included animal cruelty.