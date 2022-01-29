Former Raiders star Damon Arnette arrested in Las Vegas on gun and drugs charges

Former Las Vegas Raiders star Damon Arnette was arrested in the city on gun and drugs charges after an incident at the city’s Park MGM hotel.

Mr Arnette was released by the NFL team in November after video emerged on social media of the athlete threatening to kill someone with a gun.

Last week he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs on a contract that allowed the team time to evaluate him.

Las Vegas police say Mr Arnette, 25, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying or concealing a gun without a permit, possession of marijuana or cannabis and possession of a class one or two level controlled substance.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Lt Justin Byers said the arrest came after police were called over a report of a person with a gun at the casino hotel on Friday evening.

Markell Surrell, 20, was also arrested and booked on carrying or concealing a weapon without a permit.

Both men are being held without bail and are expected to appear in court on Sunday morning.

It is the latest in a string of incidents for Mr Arnette, who was a first round draft pick of the Raiders.

In June he was sued by an employee at the Aria casino hotel, who accused the athlete of attacking him in May.

Sonny Flores claimed mental stress, anguish, pain and suffering before filing to drop the case in December.

In October Yaneth Coromoto Casique sued the athlete over a car accident in which it was alleged Mr Arnette was speeding and crashed his SUV into her vehicle.

The lawsuit stated that Mr Arnette ran off after the accident and claimed a friend was driving.

He was later cited by Henderson police with failure to stop at the scene of a crash and improper lane change, both misdemeanors, Municipal Court records show.

Court records show that he pleaded guilty and paid a $1,140 fine, says The Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The lawsuit remains ongoing, according to the newspaper.