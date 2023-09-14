Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pennsylvania state police pose for a group victory photo with Danelo Cavalcante at the forefront, after they caught the escaped killer on Wednesday.

A large group of police officers, all dressed in military camouflage uniforms, gathered around the escaped killer after an exhausting two-week manhunt.

In the video, you can see one military personnel hand his phone over to another officer, before all gathering around for a photo with the fugitive. Some officers posed by crouching on the floor, one kneeling with his gun in hand next to Mr Cavalcante. Another officer made sure his police K-9 was in the shot.

Mr Cavalcante was in cuffs and held by two police officers who got him into position for the photo.

The commentator talking over the live footage said it looks like the photo was “to celebrate the victory of capturing him, then he will be, I guess, returned to prison.”

For 14 days, Cavalcante managed to elude hundreds of law enforcement officers, including tactical teams in full combat gear, tracking dogs, police on horseback and on aircraft. Pennsylvania State Police Lt Col George Bivens had credited Cavalcante’s upbringing in rural Brazil for his ability to hide in the vast wooded terrains in Chester County.

The photo marks a nearly two-week manhunt for dangerous murder convict Danelo Cavalcante after he was captured in Pennsylvania.

Danelo Cavalcante hid from police for almost two weeks before finally getting caught (FlashFactsHub/X)

The jailbreak on 31 August sparked fear among residents of the county’s suburbs, who were urged to keep their homes secure following a series of break-ins believed to be linked to Cavalcante. On 11 September, fears reached a fever pitch as Cavalcante stole a gun from a garage.

Cavalcante managed to get ahold of clothing, food, and even stole a van that he used to drive more than 25 miles from his original hiding spot in Longwood Gardens. He was spotted multiple times throughout the 14-day ordeal and the sightings repeatedly forced law enforcement to expand their search perimeter and prompted three school districts and a popular botanical garden to close.

Throughout his escape, Cavalcante showed up at the home of two former associates.

The moment Danelo Cavalcante was taken into police custody (KYW)

Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison while awaiting a transfer to state prison. Last month, he was sentenced to life for murdering his ex-girlfriend.

Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan previously said that Cavalcante would not be returning to the county prison once he was captured.

Cavalcante began his escape at around 8.50am on 31 August while other inmates in the exercise yard played basketball.

He stretched his body to fit the length of a hallway and “crab-walked” onto the roof. He then climbed over razor wire and jumped from the roof.

It was only nearly an hour later that correction officers realised an inmate was missing during a head count.

The prison was locked at 9.50am and the 911 centre was notified of the escape 10 minutes later.

Chester County Prison acting warden Howard Holland said that Cavalcante’s jailbreak was similar to another inmate’s escape back in May. During that incident, a tower officer immediately reported the situation to prison staff and the inmate was apprehended within minutes.

Danelo Cavalcante escaped prison on 31 August from Chester County Prison (Pennsylvania State Police)

The officer tasked with surveilling the area during Cavalcante’s escape did not report the incident. He has been placed on administrative leave and his performance is being investigated by the state attorney’s office.

Cavalcante killed his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao in front of her children in 2021. Prosecutors say Cavalcante killed Brandao to prevent her from telling police that he was wanted in a 2017 killing back in Brazil.

Authorities believe he was trying to return to Brazil after Brandao’s murder before he was captured in Virginia.