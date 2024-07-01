Support truly

Former NFL player Daniel Muir’s mother-in-law has accused him of hitting his 14-year-old son Bryson shortly before the boy went missing.

Cheryl Wright, Bryson’s grandmother, was one of the last people to see the teen before he was reported missing in Ohio last month.

Wright told WTHR that Bryson’s mother, Kristen Muir, requested she come to Indiana to pick the teen up.

When Wright arrived at the couple’s home in Logansport, Indiana, she alleges she found him with a black eye and split lip, injuries documented on photographs given to the Indiana State Police.

“He just said that his dad did it, but he wasn’t angry, but he wasn’t angry at his father,” Wright claimed. “He told me that he deserved it and it was OK. So I told him that it wasn’t and that nobody should beat their children like that, not if they love them.”

Former NFL player Daniel Muir (center) is accused of striking his 14-year-old son, Bryson, who has been missing since late June. ( Getty Images )

On June 16, Bryson’s parents came to Wright’s home in Garfield Heights, Ohio, to pick the teen up, along with a third unidentified man.

Police pulled the car over shortly after on the same day, but Bryson was no longer in the Chevy Suburban, according to police.

“I’m holding onto hope that he’s alive and is ok. I’ve reached out to my daughter and she will not respond,” Wright told Cleveland 19. “They have five kids together and he has two others. As far as I’m concerned, they’re all in danger.”

Bryson Muir, 14, son of former NFL player Daniel Muir, has been officially considered missing since June 25, 2024. ( Indiana State Police )

On June 18, the Cass County Department of Child Services contacted the Indiana State Police (ISP) for assistance investigating the case.

A week later, the ISP issued a release that Bryson was missing. By June 28, the police upgraded the investigation by issuing a silver alert, describing Muir as “missing and endangered.”

The ISP said that it had a tentative agreement with the Muirs on the same day, but that “the Muirs backed out of that arrangement which signaled an unwillingness to cooperate.”

Bryson Muir was last seen wearing an orange Under Armor shirt and blue jeans and is described as being 6 foot 2 inches, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

“As of now there are no updates and Bryson Muir is still considered missing and endangered,” the ISP told The Independent in a statement. “Right now, the investigation is still moving forward, and all avenues are being explored.”

The Independent has contacted Daniel and Kristen Muir for comment.

Daniel Muir played in the NFL between 2007 and 2014 for the Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, and Oakland Raiders, according to ESPN.