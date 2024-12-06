Jury deadlocked on manslaughter charge in Daniel Penny subway chokehold trial

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The jury in the Daniel Penny manslaughter and negligent homicide trial says it is deadlocked and unable to reach a verdict.

The judge is considering whether to give them an Allen charge — an instruction urging them to make every possible effort to reach a verdict.

Penny is facing charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely, who Penny held in a chokehold for about six minutes on a New York City subway in 2023.

Criminally negligent homicide carries punishments ranging from probation to up to four years in prison. The charge of manslaughter carried up to 15 years.

The jurors must reach a decision on the manslaughter charge before the second count.

open image in gallery Jurors in the Daniel Penny trial told the judge they are deadlocked ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Prosecutor Dafna Yoran remarked that “it would be a crazy result to have a hung jury” just because they can’t get to the second count.

Penny’s lawyers say he was protecting himself and other subway riders from a volatile, mentally ill man who was making alarming remarks and gestures. Prosecutors say Penny reacted far too forcefully to someone he perceived as a peril, not a person.

On May 1, 2023, Penny, a former member of the Marine Corps, put Neely in a chokehold for nearly six minutes, after Neely boarded a Manhattan subway train and began shouting aggressively at passengers.

Witnesses described Neely yelling to the subway passengers that he didn’t have food and water and didn’t care if he went to back to jail.

open image in gallery A protestor holds a ‘Justice for Daniel Neely’ sign outside of court ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Penny, as well as some of his fellow passengers, claimed Neely also said he was willing to kill.

Prosecutors argued in the criminal trial, which began in October, that Penny’s initial attempt to defend his fellow passengers was understandable and “even laudable,” but that the architecture student went too far and used lethal force unnecessarily.

They said he continued to hold Neely after some passengers exited the train and Neely stopped moving for nearly a minute.

“You obviously cannot kill someone because they are crazy and ranting and looking menacing, no matter what it is that they are saying,” Yoran told jurors during closing arguments on Monday.

The defense, meanwhile, has argued that other factors could explain Neely’s death, like the man’s use of synthetic marijuana, his schizophrenia, and his genetic predisposition to sickle cell ailments.

It has framed Penny’s intervention as a heroic attempt to save his fellow passengers.

“Daniel Penny was the one who moved to protect them,” defense attorney Steven Raiser said during closing arguments.

“Why? Because he had something the others didn’t. Something unique to him.”

The Associated Press contributed reporting.